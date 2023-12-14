Achieve Milestone News
Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone by playing his 50th Test match of his career against Australia in the opening Test that began today.The firs
Hassan Ali achieves ODI milestone match against New Zealand
Pakistan medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Al
Haris Rauf achieves milestone in ODI cricket
Fast bowler Haris Rauf today became the third fastest Pakistani bowler to pick 50 ODI wickets in the ongoing game against Bangladesh in the Super Four Stage of Asia Cup 2023.Right-
Saud Shakeel becomes first batter to achieve a unique feat in Test Cricket
Left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel added another fifty goals on Wednesday, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to score half a century in each of the first seven games
Saud Shakeel joins elite list of Test cricketers
Saud Shakeel added another half century in the first encounter of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.Saud Shakeel has joined an elite group of Test cricketers by s
Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves milestone in Test cricket
Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his 3,000 Test runs on Monday, becoming the first Men In Green wicketkeeper to score as many runs in the long format.Sarfaraz Ah
Shaheen Afridi achieves a major milestone on Test cricket
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi managed the feat of achieved a total of 100 Test wickets on Sunday, becoming the 19th green shirt player to record a century of wickets in r
Shadab Khan achieves unique milestone in T20 cricket
Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, who currently plays for Sussex in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast, has achieved another milestone in the shortest cricket format.Pakistani all-rou
Shaheen Shah Afridi achieves a unique milestone in T20 cricket
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved another career milestone in the 5th T20I international against New Zealand, although he ended up on the losing side.Shaheen Afridi achieved
Babar Azam achieves another unique PSL milestone
All-format captain Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in the ninth game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ac
Fakhar Zaman achieve another big PSL milestone
As the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman presented a masterclass against the Multan Sultans in the opening game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Lahore Qalandars
Babar Azam achieves another massive milestone in Karachi Test
Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam scored another half-century in the third and final Test match of the historic series against England at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Are