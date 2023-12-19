
ACC U19 Youth Asia Cup News
thumb

Under-19 Asia Cup's best cricketer Ashiqur Rahman Shibli follows Virat Kohli

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli is nowAsia's best age-level batter considering his performance in the Asia Cup. Thisyoung cricketer from Bangladesh is being compared by many to one of the be

thumb

Bangladesh planned to win Youth Asia Cup six months ago

Bangladesh's youth team created historyin the ACC U-19 Asia Cup by winning the tournament. Although they won the YouthWorld Cup before, this is the first time Bangladesh won the Yo

thumb

Rabby reveals why they did celebration like Messi

After winning the Youth Asia Cuptitle Bangladesh U19 team returned home. The celebration is also much forwinning the title for the first time in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

thumb

UAE joins Bangladesh in U19s Asia Cup final after beating Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates Under-19 cricket team secured their spot in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final by defeating Pakistan in the semi-final. The Emirates registered a well-deserve

thumb

Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win

Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61

thumb

Bangladesh announce U19 squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh squad for the ACCU-19 Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been finalized.In this year's Asia Cup, Bangladesh is in Group 'B', where the Tigers

