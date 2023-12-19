ACC U19 Youth Asia Cup News
Under-19 Asia Cup's best cricketer Ashiqur Rahman Shibli follows Virat Kohli
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli is nowAsia's best age-level batter considering his performance in the Asia Cup. Thisyoung cricketer from Bangladesh is being compared by many to one of the be
Bangladesh planned to win Youth Asia Cup six months ago
Bangladesh's youth team created historyin the ACC U-19 Asia Cup by winning the tournament. Although they won the YouthWorld Cup before, this is the first time Bangladesh won the Yo
Rabby reveals why they did celebration like Messi
After winning the Youth Asia Cuptitle Bangladesh U19 team returned home. The celebration is also much forwinning the title for the first time in the history of Bangladesh cricket.
UAE joins Bangladesh in U19s Asia Cup final after beating Pakistan
The United Arab Emirates Under-19 cricket team secured their spot in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final by defeating Pakistan in the semi-final. The Emirates registered a well-deserve
Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win
Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61
Bangladesh announce U19 squad for Asia Cup
The Bangladesh squad for the ACCU-19 Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been finalized.In this year's Asia Cup, Bangladesh is in Group 'B', where the Tigers