Abul Hasan Raju News
Abul Hasan replaces Fizz for Afghan T20Is

Right-arm seamer Abul Hasan Raju has replaced Mustafizur Rahman in 15-member squad for three T20 Internationals against Afghanistan. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ  মুস্তাফিজের বদলি রাজু][ca

Eight Bangladeshis interested for IPL 2018

Eight Bangladeshi cricketers have shown their interest to play in VIVO Indian Premier League T20 2018. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yesterday (January 2) sent these eight pla

BCB announces 32-man preliminary squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 32-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Tri-nation series (which will be played by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe) alongside the

Photo Album: Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers, Math-10

Dhaka Dynamites beat Sylhet Sixers comprehensively in their very first home match. The Dynamites registered 8 wickets win over Sixers. Sylhet were restricted on 101 for 9 after a 4

Sylhet sign Raju, Malan and Jordan

Sylhet was not a part of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2016. But they are all set to participate in this year’s  BPL after sustaining a-year ban. Although they are well-behin

Haider, Liton lead HP to achieve yet another comfortable victory

[caption id="attachment_80904" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Picture: Cricketers of HP squad celebrate the victory. (File Photo)[/caption]Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad

HP need 137 runs for consecutive fourth victory against NT

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) XI have to score 137 runs to make it 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Northern Territory Invitational XI. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জয়ের জন

HP team beat Northern Territory in the nail biter

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad start their Australia mission with a victory. In their very first match of the tour, they faced Northern Territory cricket team at Marrara Cr

Preliminary squad announced for Australia, SA series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 29-member preliminary squad for home series against Australia and a full series tour of South Africa this year. Pacer Al-Amin Hossain a

Photo Album: BPL 4, Match 3, Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders

[gallery ids="46636,46637,46638,46639,46640,46641,46642,46644,46645,46646,46647,46648,46649,46650,46651,46652,46654,46655,46656,46657,46658,46643"]

Titans wins a thriller

Even a monumental effort by Mominul Haque could not save Rajshahi Kings from a nail biting defeat against newly included franchise Khulna Titans. In the just completed match at the

Abul Hasan takes fifer against Khulna Titans

Abul Hasan becomes the fifth and overall second Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in an innings in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has taken fifer just for

