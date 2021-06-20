Abu Hider News
Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win
Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad
Mashrafe set to join ODI squad
Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's participation in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Windies was under the cloud of uncertainty as his wife has been physicall
HP 'white-wash' Northern Territory with another massive victory
Impressive Bangladesh High Performance (HP) squad have registered another massive victory of 141 runs over the Northern Territory XI to fulfill white-wash in the five-match ODI ser
Bashar explains the reason behind Rony's not getting chance
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently have announced a preliminary squad ahead the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia which is scheduled to be played in August.
Photo Album: BPL 4, Match-6, Comilla Victorians vs Barisal Bulls
In the sixth match of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016, Barisal Bulls passed over the Comilla Victorians and won the game by 8 wickets.Brief Score: Comilla Victorians 129/8 (20 o
Photo Album: Warm-up match between BCB XI and Afghanistan
Afghanistan have made a good start to their Bangladesh tour as they beat Bangladesh Cricket Board XI by 66 runs in the only tour match at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.