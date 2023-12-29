Abu Dhabi T10 2023 News
Sagar Khanna owner of New York Strikers elated with team's victory at Abu Dhabi T10
In a historic moment for the NewYork Strikers, Sagar Khanna, the esteemed franchise owner, extends hisheartfelt congratulations on the team’s resounding victory in the final matcho
Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message
It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New York Strikers will face Deccan Gladiators in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The Deccan Gladiators wil
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Match Eliminator Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Deccan Gladiators will face Bangla Tigers in the eliminator of the 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 League. This highly anticipated clash is set to take place on Friday 8th December at the i
New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Qualifier 1 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Morrisville Samp Army will face the New York Strikers in Qualifier 1 on Friday. The winner of this match will get direct entry to Saturday's final while the loser will face eit
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling