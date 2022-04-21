
Abid Ali News
thumb

Abid Ali scores fifty on his return to cricket following heart problem

Pakistan’sopening batter Abid Ali made a return to club cricket after four months away from the gameand scored a fifty. The 34-year-old played his first match in the ongoing SPL at

thumb

The Abid Ali Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Abid Ali (born October 16, 1987) is a Pakistani cricketer. He made his List A debut in 2005 and his first-class cricket debut in 2007. In March 2019 he made his international debut

thumb

Abid Ali got discharge from hospital

Abid Ali had to be rushed to hospital due to illness in the middle of the game. The opener was released after four days in hospital. However, he will be under the supervision of

thumb

Abid Ali diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that Pakistani cricketer Abid Ali, who fell ill while playing, suffered from acute coronary syndrome. He is currently under close medical

thumb

Pakistan take the first Test by 8 wickets as Abid, Shafique star

The results of the Chittagong Test did not have the slightest effect on the spark that Bangladesh showed at different times of the match.After defeating Bangladesh by 8 wickets, Pa

thumb

Openers put Pakistan on top in pursuit of 202

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique tested the patience of Bangladesh bowlers in the first innings. Pakistan's two openers also stood in front of Bangladesh in the second innings. Bangl

thumb

Bangladesh lose 4 wickets as the Test hangs in balance

Despite taking the lead in the first innings of the Chittagong Test, Bangladesh aren't in a comfortable situation. The hosts have lost 4 wickets in the final session of the third d

thumb

Pakistan not thinking about lead yet

Pakistan made a strong reply and reached 145 for no loss after fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed 5-51 to dismiss Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.Pakistan

thumb

Pakistan openers make Bangladesh bowlers toil

After Bangladesh posted 330, Pakistan go into day three with all their 10 wickets in hand, trailing by 185 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Abid Ali and Abdullah S

thumb

Pakistan announce 12 man squad for Chattogram Test

A 12-member Pakistan squad has been announced for the first Test (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan. A day before the matc

thumb

Dominant Pakistan complete series sweep

Pakistan have completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe following an innings and 147-run win on day four of the second Test at Harare Sports Club.[caption id="attachment_165076" align="a

thumb

Abid, Nauman blitz set the tone for Pakistan

Pakistan are in full control of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the end of the second day at Harare Sports Club.Opener Abid Ali scored his maiden Test double hundred, also beco

