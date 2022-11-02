Aarorn Finch News
Finch and David chance for Australia's crucial match against Afghanistan
Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, captain Aaron Finch still has a chance to feature in Australia's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Da
Rohit played brilliantly, Axar's 2 overs made the difference says Finch
After India won the 8-over match by six wickets, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock and two overs from Axar Patel made the difference.Australia capta
Finch confirm one debutant in XI for opening T20I against Sri Lanka
With two regulars, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh being rested, Australia will have to make two changes to the historic XI from T20 WC Final. The day earlier to the match, Aussie
Resurgent David Warner reveals his motivation behind the 166-run innings
Australian destructive opener David Warner reveals that he got frustrated at the start of his splendid 166-run innings against Bangladesh but slowly he grappled with the situation
Steve Waugh picks Sri Lanka as one of the semi-finalist of World Cup 2019
Former World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh picks Sri Lanka surprisingly as one of the semi-finalist of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. He also picks his premier batsman for the
"Definitely, the batting was short" - Sarfaraz after the loss against Australia
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed admits that the poor top-order batting performance has been the main reason of losing the match against Australia on Wednesday, June 12 at The Coope
bdcrictime's T20I team of the year 2018
Calendar year 2018 is almost at its end. It was another fruitful year for international cricket. bdcrictime.com brings you the best T20I team of 2018.The team has Bangladesh's Shak