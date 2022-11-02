
Aarorn Finch News
thumb

Finch and David chance for Australia's crucial match against Afghanistan

Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, captain Aaron Finch still has a chance to feature in Australia's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Da

thumb

Rohit played brilliantly, Axar's 2 overs made the difference says Finch

After India won the 8-over match by six wickets, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock and two overs from Axar Patel made the difference.Australia capta

thumb

Finch confirm one debutant in XI for opening T20I against Sri Lanka

With two regulars, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh being rested, Australia will have to make two changes to the historic XI from T20 WC Final. The day earlier to the match, Aussie

thumb

Resurgent David Warner reveals his motivation behind the 166-run innings

Australian destructive opener David Warner reveals that he got frustrated at the start of his splendid 166-run innings against Bangladesh but slowly he grappled with the situation

thumb

Steve Waugh picks Sri Lanka as one of the semi-finalist of World Cup 2019

Former World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh picks Sri Lanka surprisingly as one of the semi-finalist of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. He also picks his premier batsman for the

thumb

"Definitely, the batting was short" - Sarfaraz after the loss against Australia

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed admits that the poor top-order batting performance has been the main reason of losing the match against Australia on Wednesday, June 12 at The Coope

thumb

bdcrictime's T20I team of the year 2018

Calendar year 2018 is almost at its end. It was another fruitful year for international cricket. bdcrictime.com brings you the best T20I team of 2018.The team has Bangladesh's Shak

