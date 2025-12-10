
thumb

Rishad Hossain’s full match schedule in BBL

Bangladesh leg-spinner RishadHossain has flown to Australia to take part in the upcoming Big Bash League(BBL). He has become only the second Bangladeshi cricketer after Shakib AlHa

thumb

Rishad Hossain’s Big Bash Journey Begins: Check Out His New Teammates

Bangladesh leg-spinner RishadHossain has flown out of the country to take part in the upcoming Big BashLeague (BBL). This season he will represent the defending champions, HobartHu

thumb

Rishad Hossain names Virat Kohli’s wicket as his favorite ahead of Big Bash

Bangladesh leg-spinner RishadHossain has been in outstanding form in recent months - both with bat and ball.After shining in the Asia Cup, the young all-rounder carried that moment

thumb

Rishad Hossain excited to work with childhood hero Ricky Ponting at Hobart Hurricanes

For many cricket fans agedbetween 20 and 40, Ricky Ponting is a childhood hero - a batting genius and oneof the sharpest captains the game has seen. Years after his retirement, Pon

