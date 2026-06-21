Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe News Updates
Litton Das ruled out of Zimbabwe Test, Mahidul Islam Ankon called up
Bangladesh star wicket-keeper batter Litton Das has been ruledof the only Test against Zimbabwe starting in Harare on 28 June. Litton is recovering from a leftcalf strain and has a
Hasan Mahmud included in Zimbabwe Test plans after County stint
Bangladesh fast bowler HasanMahmud is currently in England to play county cricket for Kent as he preparesfor his return to international action later this month.The 26-year-old las
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 Series Schedule and Fixtures
ZimbabweCricket has officially announced the schedule for Bangladesh’s upcoming fullbilateral tour of Zimbabwe. The two teams will play one Test, three ODIs, andthree T20Is during