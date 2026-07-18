Lanka Premier League News Updates
Why does Mehidy Hasan Miraz cover betting logo on LPL jersey?
Bangladesh ODI captain MehidyHasan Miraz made his Lanka Premier League (LPL) debut for Galle Marvels, andalthough he could not make an impact with the bat, he drew attention for ad
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Makes LPL Debut, Falls for 10 Against Jaffna Kings
Mehidy Hasan Miraz made his LankaPremier League (LPL) debut for Galle Gallants, but it was not the start he hadhoped for. The Bangladesh ODI captain managed just 10 runs off 17 bal
Galle Marvels vs Colombo Strikers LPL 2026 Match 3, Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket
The Galle Gallants will face the Colombo Kaps in their third match of the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Saturday, July 18, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.In th
Kandy Falcons vs Dambulla Sixers LPL 2026 Match 2, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Kandy Royals (KR) and the Dambulla Sixers (DS) will play their opening match of the 2026 Lanka Premier League on Saturday, July 18, at the Sinhalese Cricket Club in Colombo.The
Nurul Hasan Sohan to replace injured Litton Das in Galle Gallants' LPL squad
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batterLitton Das has officially pulled out of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL)because of injury.Litton has been out of actionsince suffering a hamstr
Litton Das Pulls Out of Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will not be playing in this year's Lanka Premier League (LPL). Litton has officially withdrawn from the tournament because of the injury t
Points Table
Lanka Premier League
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|Form
|1
Galle Gallants
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.121
|4
WW
|2
Dambulla Sixers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.900
|2
W
|3
Colombo Kaps
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.429
|0
L
|4
Kandy Royals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.900
|0
L
|5
Jaffna Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.800
|0
L