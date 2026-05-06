Pakistan tour of Bangladesh News Updates
I am enjoying my captaincy: Shanto ahead of Pakistan Tests
Ahead of the upcoming Pakistanseries, Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has shared a confidentand calm outlook about both his team’s preparation and his own leadership.
Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test from Just 50 Taka
The two-match Test series betweenBangladesh and Pakistan is set to begin this Friday, with the first Test takingplace at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the ma
Bangladesh bring in new fielding coach ahead of Pakistan series
The Pakistan cricket team hasarrived in Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series, with the first Test setto begin on May 8 in Dhaka. Ahead of the series, there has been a change
Free Entry for Students in Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series
Students from educational institutionswill get a great opportunity to watch the upcoming Bangladesh vs Pakistan Testseries completely free.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has off
Pakistan training on both spin and pace tracks ahead of Bangladesh series
Pakistan have already begun theirpreparations through a training camp for the Test squad for upcoming tour ofBangladesh. The camp is being held under newly appointed Test coach Sar
Amite Hasan ready for Bangladesh chance in Pakistan Test series
Amite Hasan has been one of themost consistent red-ball performers in Bangladesh domestic cricket over thelast few years. Whether in the National Cricket League (NCL) or Bangladesh