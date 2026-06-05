Bangladesh tour of Australia News Updates
Bangladesh's Australia Test tour among highlights of CA ticket pre-sale
Cricket Australia (CA) has openedits exclusive pre-sale for the 2026-27 Men's International Summer, giving fansthe opportunity to secure the best-priced tickets before general publ
Joy dreams of historic Bangladesh Test win in Australia
Bangladesh will tour Australiathis August for a Test series, and the team is already sounding confident aheadof the challenge. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Banglades
We don’t need to do anything special against Australia, says Habibul Bashar
Bangladesh’s Test team is inexcellent form right now. Even the players themselves believe this is the bestTest side the country has had in terms of consistency and confidence. But
Pat Cummins: Australia players skip The Hundred for Bangladesh Tests
Bangladesh will travel toAustralia this year to play two Test matches against the hosts. Because thisseries will take place at the same time as The Hundred, many members of theAust
Bangladesh to tour Australia for two Tests, women’s series also confirmed
The Cricket Australia (CA) hasreleased the schedule for upcoming home series and confirmed the tours by boththe Bangladesh men’s and women’s teams.The Bangladesh men’s team willtra
Australia announce the fixture and venues of Test series against Bangladesh
Cricket Australia today announces the dates of two Tests to be played against Bangladesh to kick off the 2026-2027 summer season. Bangladesh is set to play a two-match Test series