Australia tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Tickets for Australia series start at BDT 200, BCB confirms
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the ticket pricing for the upcoming ODI series againstAustralia. Fans will be able to watch the matches starting from just 200 taka,
BCB announces match officials for Bangladesh vs Australia ODI and T20I series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming ODI and T20I seriesbetween Bangladesh and Australia.The series will feature a mix ofexperienced
Mosaddek, Sohan earn Bangladesh recall for first two Australia ODIs
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the first two One-Day Internationals of theupcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The selection has brough
Taskin Ahmed shares confidence ahead of Australia series after Eid prayers
Bangladesh national team pacerTaskin Ahmed shared Eid greetings with everyone while speaking to reportersafter Eid prayers and also expressed optimism about the future of Banglades
McDonald explains why Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood miss Bangladesh tour
Australia will travel toBangladesh without three of their biggest fast-bowling stars - Pat Cummins,Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. While many fans were surprised by theirabsence
Bangladesh can beat Australia, believes Shahriar Nafees
Former Bangladesh captain andcurrent cricket operations official Shahriar Nafees has expressed confidenceahead of the upcoming series against Australia. He believes the contest bet