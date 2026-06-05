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Australia tour of Bangladesh News Updates

Tickets for Australia series start at BDT 200, BCB confirms

Tickets for Australia series start at BDT 200, BCB confirms

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the ticket pricing for the upcoming ODI series againstAustralia. Fans will be able to watch the matches starting from just 200 taka,

BCB announces match officials for Bangladesh vs Australia ODI and T20I series

BCB announces match officials for Bangladesh vs Australia ODI and T20I series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming ODI and T20I seriesbetween Bangladesh and Australia.The series will feature a mix ofexperienced

Mosaddek, Sohan earn Bangladesh recall for first two Australia ODIs

Mosaddek, Sohan earn Bangladesh recall for first two Australia ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the first two One-Day Internationals of theupcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The selection has brough

Taskin Ahmed shares confidence ahead of Australia series after Eid prayers

Taskin Ahmed shares confidence ahead of Australia series after Eid prayers

Bangladesh national team pacerTaskin Ahmed shared Eid greetings with everyone while speaking to reportersafter Eid prayers and also expressed optimism about the future of Banglades

McDonald explains why Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood miss Bangladesh tour

McDonald explains why Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood miss Bangladesh tour

Australia will travel toBangladesh without three of their biggest fast-bowling stars - Pat Cummins,Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. While many fans were surprised by theirabsence

Bangladesh can beat Australia, believes Shahriar Nafees

Bangladesh can beat Australia, believes Shahriar Nafees

Former Bangladesh captain andcurrent cricket operations official Shahriar Nafees has expressed confidenceahead of the upcoming series against Australia. He believes the contest bet

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