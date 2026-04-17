New Zealand tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Miraz happy with long-term ODI captaincy until 2027 ODI World Cup
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has expressedhis satisfaction after being given the ODI captaincy for a long-term period.Recently, his leadership tenure was extended all the way up to the 2027
Tom Latham wary of Bangladesh pace attack ahead of first ODI
The New Zealand cricket team hasarrived in Bangladesh for a white-ball series, where they will play 3 ODIs and3 T20Is. The first ODI is set to begin tomorrow.Ahead of the match, Ne
“He understands us” - Miraz on Tamim Iqbal as BCB president
Tamim Iqbal has recently takencharge as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), leading thecurrent ad-hoc committee. His appointment has been warmly welcomed by ma
Miraz backs Saif, assures no injustice to Soumya, Sohan & Jaker
Despite being in the squad,Soumya Sarkar has fallen behind in the race for a place in the playing XI.Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Jaker Ali Anik have not even been gettingchanc
Tamim Iqbal launches fan engagement initiative in Bangladesh cricket
In a refreshing move forBangladesh cricket fans, Tamim Iqbal, the president of the Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB), has taken a unique initiative to improve the matchday experience f
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming & TV Channels Guide
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand bilateral series kicks off with theODI format, and there’s plenty of excitement both at home and abroad. But thebig question is: how can fans watch th