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New Zealand tour of Bangladesh News Updates

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Miraz happy with long-term ODI captaincy until 2027 ODI World Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has expressedhis satisfaction after being given the ODI captaincy for a long-term period.Recently, his leadership tenure was extended all the way up to the 2027

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Tom Latham wary of Bangladesh pace attack ahead of first ODI

The New Zealand cricket team hasarrived in Bangladesh for a white-ball series, where they will play 3 ODIs and3 T20Is. The first ODI is set to begin tomorrow.Ahead of the match, Ne

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“He understands us” - Miraz on Tamim Iqbal as BCB president

Tamim Iqbal has recently takencharge as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), leading thecurrent ad-hoc committee. His appointment has been warmly welcomed by ma

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Miraz backs Saif, assures no injustice to Soumya, Sohan & Jaker

Despite being in the squad,Soumya Sarkar has fallen behind in the race for a place in the playing XI.Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Jaker Ali Anik have not even been gettingchanc

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Tamim Iqbal launches fan engagement initiative in Bangladesh cricket

In a refreshing move forBangladesh cricket fans, Tamim Iqbal, the president of the Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB), has taken a unique initiative to improve the matchday experience f

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming & TV Channels Guide

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand bilateral series kicks off with theODI format, and there’s plenty of excitement both at home and abroad. But thebig question is: how can fans watch th

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