Pakistan Super League News Updates
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match 25, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United at the Karachi National Stadium on Thursday, April 16, in their 25th match of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL).Karachi Kings and Islama
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi PSL 2026 Match 24, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After four consecutive defeats, the Hyderabad Kingsmen celebrated their first victory. With two wins in a row, the Kingsmen are now aiming for a hat trick when they face the still
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Match 23, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will be broadcast live from the National Stadium on Wednesday, April 1
Peshawar Zalmi thank Tamim Iqbal for Nahid-Shoriful NOC extension
Tamim Iqbal once wore the yellowjersey of Peshawar Zalmi himself. His smiling photos in that jersey are stillremembered by many fans. And now, that same Zalmi franchise has thanked
Babar Azam praises Shoriful Islam
Peshawar Zalmi remain the onlyunbeaten team in this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). After sixmatches, they have won five, while one game was abandoned. With 11 points,Zalmi
Rana and Shoriful impress again as Peshawar win over Multan
Peshawar Zalmi picked up a solid24-run win over Multan Sultans in the only match of the day in the HBL PakistanSuper League. It was a strong team effort, but Bangladesh pacers Nahi
Points Table
PSL 2026
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2.404
|13
|2
|Islamabad United
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1.481
|9
|3
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.527
|8
|4
|Hyderabad Kingsmen
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-0.470
|6
|5
|Karachi Kings
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|-1.501
|6
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0.258
|4
|7
|Lahore Qalandars
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.863
|4
|8
|Rawalpindi Pindiz
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-1.821
|0