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Pakistan Super League News Updates

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Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Match 25, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United at the Karachi National Stadium on Thursday, April 16, in their 25th match of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL).Karachi Kings and Islama

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Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi PSL 2026 Match 24, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

After four consecutive defeats, the Hyderabad Kingsmen celebrated their first victory. With two wins in a row, the Kingsmen are now aiming for a hat trick when they face the still

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Match 23, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will be broadcast live from the National Stadium on Wednesday, April 1

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Peshawar Zalmi thank Tamim Iqbal for Nahid-Shoriful NOC extension

Tamim Iqbal once wore the yellowjersey of Peshawar Zalmi himself. His smiling photos in that jersey are stillremembered by many fans. And now, that same Zalmi franchise has thanked

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Babar Azam praises Shoriful Islam

Peshawar Zalmi remain the onlyunbeaten team in this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). After sixmatches, they have won five, while one game was abandoned. With 11 points,Zalmi

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Rana and Shoriful impress again as Peshawar win over Multan

Peshawar Zalmi picked up a solid24-run win over Multan Sultans in the only match of the day in the HBL PakistanSuper League. It was a strong team effort, but Bangladesh pacers Nahi

Points Table

PSL 2026

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Peshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi760102.40413
2Islamabad UnitedIslamabad United742101.4819
3Multan SultansMultan Sultans642000.5278
4Hyderabad KingsmenHyderabad Kingsmen73400-0.4706
5Karachi KingsKarachi Kings63300-1.5016
6Quetta GladiatorsQuetta Gladiators624000.2584
7Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars52300-0.8634
8Rawalpindi PindizRawalpindi Pindiz60600-1.8210

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