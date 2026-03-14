Pakistan tour of Bangladesh News Updates
“Every young player is watching,” Ramiz Raja on Salman Agha’s run-out controversy
The second ODI of the seriesbetween Bangladesh and Pakistan has sparked debate across the cricket worldafter Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha was run out in an unusual momentinvolvi
‘This is not a charity league’ - Litton defends Miraz over Salman Agha run-out
The debate from the second ODI inMirpur between Bangladesh and the Pakistan refuses to fade. The controversialrun-out involving Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan
‘Like a gully boy’: Kamran Akmal criticizes Miraz over Salman Agha run-out
The second ODI of the Bangladesh-Pakistanseries may have ended with a big win for Pakistan, but the match has beenovershadowed by the controversial run-out involving Salman Ali Agh
Salman Agha punished after angry reaction to Miraz run-out
Tensions from the controversialrun-out incident in the Bangladesh-Pakistan second ODI have now led todisciplinary action against Salman Ali Agha. The Pakistan batter has beenoffici
I would have done something different: Salman Agha on Miraz run-out controversy
Pakistan bounced back strongly inthe second ODI to defeat the Bangladesh national cricket team by 128 runs viathe DLS method in Mirpur and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.Af
Miraz explains Salman Agha run-out incident amid spirit of cricket debate
One of the most talked-aboutmoments in the cricket world right now is the controversial run-out involvingMehidy Hasan Miraz and Salman Ali Agha during the second ODI between Bangla