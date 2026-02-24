
BCL One Day News Updates

Afif-Mithun's 159-run stand seals 7-wicket win for South Zone in BCL

South Zone kicked off theirBangladesh Cricket League (BCL) One-Day campaign by defeating Central Zone by 7wickets in Rajshahi. A match-winning partnership between Afif Hossain andM

Akbar Ali's century powers North Zone to 54-run win over East Zone

North Zone produced a commandingall-round performance to defeat East Zone by 54 runs in a high-scoringBangladesh Cricket League (BCL) One-Day match at Shaheed Chandu Stadium inBogu

Nasir Hossain omitted from BCL, says he won’t lobby for selection

The Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL) One-Day Cup is set to begin on February 23, featuring four teams - EastZone, Central Zone, North Zone and South Zone. But one notable absence fro

BCL 2026: All Four Teams, Squads and Match Dates

The one-day format of theBangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is set to return to the field. The squads andfixtures now officially confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Thefo

