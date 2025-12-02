Bangladesh Premier League News Updates
Rajshahi Warriors coach Hannan Sarkar lauds Tanzid-Tanzim boost
Rajshahi Warriors coach HannanSarkar believes the arrival of national team stars Tanzid Hasan Tamim andTanzim Hasan Sakib will strengthen the side ahead of Bangladesh Premier Leagu
BPL 2026: Rajshahi’s ‘sweet problem’ - Shanto, Mushfiqur or Akbar as captain?
Rajshahi Warriors head coachHannan Sarkar has outlined the franchise’s strategy for the upcoming BPL season.He said that the squad has been built around young and in-form cricketer
Mominul Haque set to play Sydney Grade Cricket, joins historic Blacktown Club
Bangladesh are currently hostingIreland for a T20 series at home. Once the series ends. the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) will begin from December 26. For Mominul Haque, opportuni
Points Table
BPL 2026
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Rajshahi Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.263
|2
|2
|Sylhet Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.263
|0
|3
|Rangpur Riders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chattogram Royals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dhaka Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Noakhali Express
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0