Bangladesh Premier League News Updates

Rajshahi Warriors coach Hannan Sarkar lauds Tanzid-Tanzim boost

Rajshahi Warriors coach HannanSarkar believes the arrival of national team stars Tanzid Hasan Tamim andTanzim Hasan Sakib will strengthen the side ahead of Bangladesh Premier Leagu

BPL 2026: Rajshahi’s ‘sweet problem’ - Shanto, Mushfiqur or Akbar as captain?

Rajshahi Warriors head coachHannan Sarkar has outlined the franchise’s strategy for the upcoming BPL season.He said that the squad has been built around young and in-form cricketer

Mominul Haque set to play Sydney Grade Cricket, joins historic Blacktown Club

Bangladesh are currently hostingIreland for a T20 series at home. Once the series ends. the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) will begin from December 26. For Mominul Haque, opportuni

Points Table

BPL 2026

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Rajshahi WarriorsRajshahi Warriors110000.2632
2Sylhet TitansSylhet Titans10100-0.2630
3Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders0000000
4Chattogram RoyalsChattogram Royals0000000
5Dhaka CapitalsDhaka Capitals0000000
6Noakhali ExpressNoakhali Express0000000

