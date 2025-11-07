International League T20 News Updates
Bangladesh’s Gazi Sohel to officiate in UAE’s ILT20
Bangladesh’s international umpireGazi Sohel has been appointed to officiate in the upcoming season of theInternational League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates. This marksano
Mustafizur Rahman Set for ILT20 Debut with Dubai Capitals Pending NOC
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman has officially signed with Dubai Capitals to feature in the upcomingseason of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE. The left-arm seamer
ILT20 Season 4 Shifted to December-January Window Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup
The next edition of the UAE's franchise-based cricket league, the ILT20, will be shifted to December/January to stay away from the crowded January/February window and to conclude i
ILT20 Season 4 Shifted to December-January Window Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup
The next edition of the UAE's franchise-based cricket league, the ILT20, will be shifted to December/January to stay away from the crowded January/February window and to conclude i
Points Table
International League T20
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Desert Vipers
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0.234
|8
|2
|Gulf Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.054
|4
|3
|Dubai Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.091
|2
|4
|MI Emirates
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.786
|2
|5
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.878
|2
|6
|Sharjah Warriorz
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.075
|0