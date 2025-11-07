
International League T20 News Updates

thumb

Bangladesh’s Gazi Sohel to officiate in UAE’s ILT20

Bangladesh’s international umpireGazi Sohel has been appointed to officiate in the upcoming season of theInternational League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates. This marksano

thumb

Mustafizur Rahman Set for ILT20 Debut with Dubai Capitals Pending NOC

Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman has officially signed with Dubai Capitals to feature in the upcomingseason of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE. The left-arm seamer

thumb

ILT20 Season 4 Shifted to December-January Window Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

The next edition of the UAE's franchise-based cricket league, the ILT20, will be shifted to December/January to stay away from the crowded January/February window and to conclude i

thumb

Points Table

International League T20

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Desert VipersDesert Vipers440000.2348
2Gulf GiantsGulf Giants321001.0544
3Dubai CapitalsDubai Capitals312001.0912
4MI EmiratesMI Emirates31200-0.7862
5Abu Dhabi Knight RidersAbu Dhabi Knight Riders31200-0.8782
6Sharjah WarriorzSharjah Warriorz20200-1.0750

