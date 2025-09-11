National Cricket League News Updates
NCL T20 2025-26: Dhaka and Dhaka Metro announce strong squads with youth-experience mix
Before the National CricketLeague (NCL) T20 2025-26, which starts on September 14, the teams for Dhaka andDhaka Metro have been made public. Bothteams' lineups are made up of both
Points Table
NCL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Chittogram Division
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1.657
|11
|2
|Khulna Division
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0.407
|11
|3
|Dhaka Division
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1.065
|8
|4
|Rangpur Division
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0.473
|7
|5
|Mymensingh Division
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|-0.001
|7
|6
|Rajshahi Division
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0.601
|6
|7
|Sylhet Division
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|-2.597
|4
|8
|Barishal Division
|7
|0
|5
|2
|0
|-1.994
|2