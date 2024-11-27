Ireland women tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Sharmin, Sultana, Nahida shine as Bangladesh thrash Ireland
Bangladesh Women's have thrashed Ireland Women's by 154 runs on Wednesday (November 27) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 and Fargana Haq
Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 powers Bangladesh Women's to 252
Bangladesh Women's have piled up 252 in the first ODI against Ireland Women's on Wednesday (November 27) in Dhaka. Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 and Fargana Haque's gutsy 61 have hel
A First in Bangladesh: High-Tech Trophy Unveiling at Mirpur
For the first time inBangladesh’s cricketing history, an innovative and high-tech trophy unveilingceremony took center stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium inMirpur.
Jane Maguire ruled out as Alana Dalzell replaces her in Ireland's squad of Bangladesh tour
Ireland Women's have made a last change to their squad for the Bangladesh tour. Jane Maguire has been ruled out of the Bangladesh series and Alana Dalzell has been added to the squ
Sharmin Akhter shares confidence ahead of crucial series against Ireland
The Bangladesh Women’s CricketTeam is set to face Ireland in a three-match ODI series followed by athree-match T20 series. The first ODI, scheduled for November 27 at Mirpur,will m
Senora sponsors Ireland women’s tour of Bangladesh 2024
In a historic first, the Irelandwomen’s cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh for an ODI and T20I series. Theseries, titled “Senora Ireland Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2024, Powere