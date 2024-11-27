
  • Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women series 2024

Ireland women tour of Bangladesh News Updates

thumb

Sharmin, Sultana, Nahida shine as Bangladesh thrash Ireland

Bangladesh Women's have thrashed Ireland Women's by 154 runs on Wednesday (November 27) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 and Fargana Haq

thumb

Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 powers Bangladesh Women's to 252

Bangladesh Women's have piled up 252 in the first ODI against Ireland Women's on Wednesday (November 27) in Dhaka. Sharmin Akhter's sublime 95 and Fargana Haque's gutsy 61 have hel

thumb

A First in Bangladesh: High-Tech Trophy Unveiling at Mirpur

For the first time inBangladesh’s cricketing history, an innovative and high-tech trophy unveilingceremony took center stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium inMirpur.

thumb

Jane Maguire ruled out as Alana Dalzell replaces her in Ireland's squad of Bangladesh tour

Ireland Women's have made a last change to their squad for the Bangladesh tour. Jane Maguire has been ruled out of the Bangladesh series and Alana Dalzell has been added to the squ

thumb

Sharmin Akhter shares confidence ahead of crucial series against Ireland

The Bangladesh Women’s CricketTeam is set to face Ireland in a three-match ODI series followed by athree-match T20 series. The first ODI, scheduled for November 27 at Mirpur,will m

thumb

Senora sponsors Ireland women’s tour of Bangladesh 2024

In a historic first, the Irelandwomen’s cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh for an ODI and T20I series. Theseries, titled “Senora Ireland Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2024, Powere

Latest News

