Global Super League News Updates

Guyana Amazon Warriors fall short despite Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s mixed spell

The Guyana Amazon Warriorssuffered a narrow 4-wicket defeat in their latest outing, with Tanzim HasanSakib showcasing a rollercoaster performance. While the young pacer impressedwi

Sohan blames run-outs for Rangpur Riders' narrow loss to Hampshire Hawks

Rangpur Riders came heartbreakinglyclose to victory in their opening match of the Global Super League but stumbledat the finish line, losing to Hampshire Hawks in a Super Over. Cap

Guyana Amazon Warriors start Global Super League with victory, Tanzim Hasan Sakib shines on debut

The Guyana Amazon Warriors kickedoff their Global Super League campaign with a convincing win over the LahoreFalcons. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the young Bangladeshi pacer and U-19 World

Tanzim Hasan Sakib heads to Guyana for Global Super League debut

Young Bangladeshi pacer TanzimHasan Sakib is embarking on a significant journey as he flies to Guyana toparticipate in the prestigious Global Super League. Representing the host te

Tanzim Hasan Sakib gets NOC for Global Super League 2024, set for Guyana Amazon Warriors debut

Bangladesh’s rising pacesensation, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, has cleared the fitness test and is now all setto represent Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming Global Super League. Witht

Imran Tahir’s personal invite lands Tanzim Hasan Sakib in Global Super League

Bangladeshi pacer Tanzim HasanSakib, known for his fiery bowling in domestic cricket, is set to make hisdebut in international franchise leagues. Stepping beyond the boundaries of

Points Table

Global Super League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1VictoriaVictoria110000.4862
2Guyana Amazon WarriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors211000.2932
3HampshireHampshire110000.1512
4Rangpur RidersRangpur Riders10100-0.1510
5Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars10100-0.9840

