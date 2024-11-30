Global Super League News Updates
Guyana Amazon Warriors fall short despite Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s mixed spell
The Guyana Amazon Warriorssuffered a narrow 4-wicket defeat in their latest outing, with Tanzim HasanSakib showcasing a rollercoaster performance. While the young pacer impressedwi
Sohan blames run-outs for Rangpur Riders' narrow loss to Hampshire Hawks
Rangpur Riders came heartbreakinglyclose to victory in their opening match of the Global Super League but stumbledat the finish line, losing to Hampshire Hawks in a Super Over. Cap
Guyana Amazon Warriors start Global Super League with victory, Tanzim Hasan Sakib shines on debut
The Guyana Amazon Warriors kickedoff their Global Super League campaign with a convincing win over the LahoreFalcons. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the young Bangladeshi pacer and U-19 World
Tanzim Hasan Sakib heads to Guyana for Global Super League debut
Young Bangladeshi pacer TanzimHasan Sakib is embarking on a significant journey as he flies to Guyana toparticipate in the prestigious Global Super League. Representing the host te
Tanzim Hasan Sakib gets NOC for Global Super League 2024, set for Guyana Amazon Warriors debut
Bangladesh’s rising pacesensation, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, has cleared the fitness test and is now all setto represent Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming Global Super League. Witht
Imran Tahir’s personal invite lands Tanzim Hasan Sakib in Global Super League
Bangladeshi pacer Tanzim HasanSakib, known for his fiery bowling in domestic cricket, is set to make hisdebut in international franchise leagues. Stepping beyond the boundaries of
Points Table
Global Super League
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Victoria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.486
|2
|2
|Guyana Amazon Warriors
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.293
|2
|3
|Hampshire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.151
|2
|4
|Rangpur Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.151
|0
|5
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.984
|0