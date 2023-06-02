
West Indies A tour of Bangladesh News Updates

thumb

Confidence increases a lot: Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring century

Bangladesh 'A' team have drawnthe third Test match against West Indies 'A' team. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored agreat century to save the match.Bangladesh could not takeadvantage with

thumb

Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test

The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger

thumb

BCB not happy with Bangladesh 'A' team batters' performance

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)envisions a long program for the Bangladesh 'A' team this year to enrich thepipeline and prepare players for the national team. Which started with a t

thumb

Afif 'not excluded' from Bangladesh 'A' squad

Afif Hossain wants to batupwards. Such discussions started about this middle-order batter after he wasdropped from the Bangladesh national team. However, Afif denied that claim ont

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test

Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope

thumb

Dipu will be a good player for the future: Sumon

West Indies 'A' team arerepeatedly making Bangladesh 'A' team uncomfortable in Sylhet. However,Shahadat Hossain Dipu is praised for showing determination even in difficultsituation

