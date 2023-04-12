
England tour of Bangladesh News Updates

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2023

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. Shakibbeat New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and UAE’s Asif Khan to win the award

thumb

Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed named in England squad for Bangladesh tour

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced the squad on Thursday for the two limited-oversseries against Bangladesh next month. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinall-rounder who

thumb

BCB explains reason for not arranging any Bangladesh-England match in Sylhet

England's Bangladesh tour matcheswill be in Dhaka and Chattogram. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director ShafiulAlam Chowdhury Nadel regretted that. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Ch

thumb

BCB wants to recruit head coach before England series

The position of head coach of thenational team has been vacant since the resignation of Russell Domingo. BCB hasnot yet appointed anyone despite speculations about the appointment

thumb

England security team visit Bangladesh ahead of bilateral series

After the end of the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh cricketers will get a few days toovercome the stress of the month-long cricket. Because at the end of the BP

thumb

Bangladesh-England series rescheduled to 2023

England's limited-overs tour of Bangladesh has been pushed to March 2023.The six-match tour that includes three ODIs and as many T20Is was previously scheduled to take place in Sep

