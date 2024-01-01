
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Cricket Series Details News Updates

thumb

I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana

North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win

thumb

Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL

North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling

thumb

BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24

The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December

thumb

BCB releases fixtures of BCL

The 11th season of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) is going to start soon. The game will start tomorrow December5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has published the schedule for

thumb

Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1

Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good

thumb

Taskin Ahmed to miss India ODIs

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbeen ruled out of the crucial ODI series against India due to injury. Theinjury has healed a lot, and Taskin is also back in practice. However, the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.