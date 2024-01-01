Cricket Series Details News Updates
I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana
North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24
The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December
BCB releases fixtures of BCL
The 11th season of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) is going to start soon. The game will start tomorrow December5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has published the schedule for
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
Taskin Ahmed to miss India ODIs
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbeen ruled out of the crucial ODI series against India due to injury. Theinjury has healed a lot, and Taskin is also back in practice. However, the