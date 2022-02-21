
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







West Indies tour of India News Updates

thumb

India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth

After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In

thumb

Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is

Indian right-arm spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury.Washington Sundar ruled

thumb

India accomplish clean sweep with another dominating win

The hosts won the third and final ODI of the series by 96 runs on Friday. Chasing 265, West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 38.1 overs after losing 7 wickets for 82 runs.India a

thumb

Repeat of Bangladesh tour nightmare for Kohli

The three-match ODI series between hosts India and the visiting West Indies concluded in Ahmedabad. India decided to bat after winning the toss in the third and final match to ens

thumb

Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for India

India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 238 runs, West Indies were reduced to 193 runs.Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for IndiaYo

thumb

Deepak Hooda posts a touching note after his ODI debut against West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India rewarded Deepak Hooda by giving him an opportunity to showcase his mettle in One Day Internationals. The Rajasthan cricketer made his ODI

Points Table

ODI Series

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia330001.7266
2West IndiesWest Indies30300-1.7260

T20I Series

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia330000.6766
2West IndiesWest Indies30300-0.6760
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.