Cricket Series Details News Updates
'He did a good job': Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul captaincy in ODI series loss to South Africa
India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted on Sunday that his team "did not play smart cricket at crucial times" but supported the beleaguered KL Rahul to become better leaders in the
Another comprehensive win over India ensures series for S.Africa
South Africa won the ODI series with one match in hand. Batting first, India collected 287 runs. South Africa easily picked up a 7-wicket win. The Proteas now have a 2-0 series.
We are looking forward to win the ODI series: KL Rahul
Virat Kohli has recently stepped down as India's Test captain. The BCCI has yet to make an official announcement on the names of the new captains. KL Rahul has a golden opportunit
Kohli steps down as India Test captain
Virat Kohli will no longer be a regular India captain in any format after announcing he would step down as Test skipper with immediate effect.Kohli announced his decision on his Tw
I don't want to create any controversy: Kohli
South Africa won the third and final match of the series in Cape Town. The cricketing world has seen a tough fight between the two teams during the Test, but South Africa has the
South Africa maintain home record as they beat India 2-1
India will have to wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa after the Proteas scurriedthrough to a seven-wicket win in the second Test in Cape Town to clinch series 2-1.Th