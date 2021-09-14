
thumb

Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?

In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think Banglad

thumb

Conditions brought Aussies undone: Ponting on Bangladesh series result

Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, has reacted to Australia's recent woes in T20Is where they have succumbed defeats in the West Indies and Bangladesh.In both tours, an under

thumb

Bangladesh celebrate Australia series win with cake-cutting ceremony

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasarranged a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the unprecedentedsuccess of the Bangladesh cricket team against Australia. Organized by

thumb

Australia's learnings from Bangladesh series ahead of T20 World Cup

Australiawere heavily dominated by Bangladesh in their recent five-match T20I series where the homeside won the series convincingly with a margin of 4-1. Let’s have a deep diveinto

thumb

Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the

thumb

Langer gets into argument with staffer for posting Bangladesh celebration video

Australia head coach coach JustinLanger and team manager Gavin Dovey were involved in a heated argument with anAustralian cricket staffer amidst the Bangladesh series, according to

