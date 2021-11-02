Cricket Series Details News Updates
Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 'offers to help' needy Indian team
Following two successive defeatsagainst Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, perhaps TeamIndia ‘needs’ Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo 69 to bring luck for Virat Kohli's
"How Shastri can be held responsible for the Covid outbreak?"
India national team coachRavi Shastri is being madescapegoat mainly by the English media for the Covid outbreak which led to thecancellation of the 5th and last Test of the recent
Ganguly wants ECB to host fifth Test rather than one-off Test
BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly wants India and England to play the fifth Test rather than holding a one-off Test next year.The five-match Test series bet
Fifth Test between England and India called off
The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford has been called off after fearing the COVID-19 cluster in the Indian camp.India's tour of England is on the final page with
Eng vs Ind 2021: Start of Manchester Test postponed due to covid-19
Team India made a terrific comeback in the fourth Test against England at The Oval in London. After losing the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, the Indian national cricket team l
Shami fit to play final Test
Indian right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami is declared fit to play the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford.Mohammed Shami is fit to play final TestIndia are currently leadi