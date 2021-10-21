
thumb

'Tired' Shakib feels more confident after reaching Super 12s

Bangladesh ace all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has expressed relief after reaching the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20World Cup 2021 but also said that he’s feeling bit tired at the momen

thumb

Shakib to travel Oman by road for safety

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib AlHasan is going to start the T20 World Cup mission without any rest. Thecricketer, who’s busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is joining the tea

thumb

Still I haven't left behind: Dhoni hints at playing next season after IPL final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captainMS Dhoni gives hints to continue his career in the franchise in the upcomingedition and also talks about the final which his team won by 27 runs ag

thumb

That catch changed it for us: Jadeja about Iyer's catch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)all-rounder expresses his joy after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL 2021 final and also said that the catch he took of VenkateshIye

thumb

Hazlewood seeing IPL as 'perfect preparation' for T20 World Cup

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood isseeing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the perfect preparation for theupcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, same venues where IPL’s second leg has bee

thumb

Dominant CSK outclass KKR to clinch 4th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defendedthe total of 192 runs comfortably against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in theIndian Premier League 2021 final and won the match by 27 runs to claim

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.