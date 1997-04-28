
Gareth Delany

NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born28th Apr, 1997
Age27 years, 3 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2161102555
Innings185392486
Not Out591160
Runs2348531880105569
High Score22898910422
Average18.0019.3823.2025.1111.50
Strike Rate95.12130.82138.5488.7357.98
100S00010
50S03960
6S63381481
4S2070179759
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2161102555
Innings 134775415
overs 65136.3208.323565
Runs 410106115801396193
wickets 73765375
bestinning 2/523/163/85/393/48
bestmatch 2/523/163/85/394/106
Average 58.5728.6724.3037.7238.60
econ 6.307.777.575.942.96
Strike Rate 55.722.119.238.178.0
4W 00000
5W 00010
10w 00000
News related "Gareth Delany"
thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation

New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat

thumb

Bowlers, Kusal star in Sri Lanka's comfortable 9-wicket win against Ireland

Sri Lanka have registered an easywin in their first match against Ireland on Sunday (October 23) in Hobart. Theybeat the Irish by a big margin of 9 wickets.Bowlers bowled really we

thumb

Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies

Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim

thumb

Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland

Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to

thumb

Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider

Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who

thumb

Bowlers, Balbirnie give Ireland an easy win

Ireland have registered theirsecond win against Afghanistan on Thursday (August 11) in Belfast and lead the five-matchT20I series by 2-0. Brilliant bowling from the Irish bowlers a

thumb

Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland

South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o

thumb

Ireland grab dominating win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh have lost to Irelandby 33 runs in their second official warm-up match of the T20 World Cup.Earlier, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the first official warm-up match. Battin

thumb

Saif, Shamim put Bangladesh to another emphatic win against Ireland

Bangladesh Emerging Team have won by 6 wickets against Ireland A in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series. As a result, the hosts go ahead 2-0 in the 5 match series. The first ODI w

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

