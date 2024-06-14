Semo Kamea Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|21st Aug, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|22
|9
|9
|22
|Innings
|18
|4
|4
|18
|Not Out
|11
|2
|2
|11
|Runs
|20
|2
|2
|20
|High Score
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Average
|2.85
|1.00
|1.00
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|32.78
|25.00
|25.00
|32.78
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|22
|9
|9
|22
|Innings
|21
|9
|9
|21
|overs
|166.4
|31
|31
|166.4
|Runs
|868
|273
|273
|868
|wickets
|33
|9
|9
|33
|bestinning
|5/38
|3/28
|3/28
|5/38
|bestmatch
|5/38
|3/28
|3/28
|5/38
|Average
|26.30
|30.33
|30.33
|26.30
|econ
|5.20
|8.80
|8.80
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|30.3
|20.6
|20.6
|30.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Semo Kamea"
We do not face these bowlers in Associate cricket: Vala after Afghanistan defeat
Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala praises the Afghanistan bowling attack after their 7-wicket defeat againstthem in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He adds that they never faced such
Afghanistan make it 3 of 3 to reach to the Super-Eight of T20 WC 2024
Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets on Friday (14th June) in Trinidad to reach to the Super-Eight of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Fazalhaq Farooqi's yet another superb spell
We wanted to show the world: Riazat Ali Shah after historic win against PNG
Uganda batter Riazat Ali Shah saysafter their first-ever T20 World Cup win that they knew how much talented theyare and they wanted to show this to all.Uganda beat Papua New Guinea
Runs around 100 would have been enough: Vala after defeat against Uganda
Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala thinks that they failed to adopt quickly which cost them the match againstUganda in the group-stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (
Pretty special win for us: Uganda captain Brian Musaba after first-ever T20 WC win
Uganda captain Brian Masabaexpresses his joy after their first-ever win in the ICC T20 World Cup historyon Thursday (June 6). They beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets in thegroup-st
PNG and Uganda to look for first win in WC
Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda in the 9th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both the sides will see this as an excellent opportunity to grab their first ever win in a Worl
Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as special coach for T20 World Cup
Former West Indies all-rounder and a famous coach of Cricketing fraternity Phil Simmons has joined rising team Papua New Guinea as a special coach ahead of the T20 World Cup, comme
Papua New Guinea announced the experience squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
In preparation for their second journey to the T20 World Cup, Papua New Guinea has put together an experienced squad that combines new talent with experience. Under the leadership
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Papua New Guinea qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
As a result of their victory overthe Philippines at Port Moresby by 100 runs, Papua New Guinea have ensuredthemselves a spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by finishing in the
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
PNG wants to create history against Tigers
Papua New Guinea playing their first ever World Cup are eager to defeat Bangladesh and create their history. They have already announced this intention, as their cricketer Charles