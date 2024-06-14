
Semo Kamea Career, Biography & More

Semo Kamea
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBowlers
Born21st Aug, 2001
Age22 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches229922
Innings184418
Not Out112211
Runs202220
High Score5225
Average2.851.001.002.85
Strike Rate32.7825.0025.0032.78
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S2002
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 229922
Innings 219921
overs 166.43131166.4
Runs 868273273868
wickets 339933
bestinning 5/383/283/285/38
bestmatch 5/383/283/285/38
Average 26.3030.3330.3326.30
econ 5.208.808.805.20
Strike Rate 30.320.620.630.3
4W 0000
5W 2002
10w 0000
News related "Semo Kamea"
thumb

We do not face these bowlers in Associate cricket: Vala after Afghanistan defeat

Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala praises the Afghanistan bowling attack after their 7-wicket defeat againstthem in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He adds that they never faced such

thumb

Afghanistan make it 3 of 3 to reach to the Super-Eight of T20 WC 2024

Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets on Friday (14th June) in Trinidad to reach to the Super-Eight of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Fazalhaq Farooqi's yet another superb spell

thumb

We wanted to show the world: Riazat Ali Shah after historic win against PNG

Uganda batter Riazat Ali Shah saysafter their first-ever T20 World Cup win that they knew how much talented theyare and they wanted to show this to all.Uganda beat Papua New Guinea

thumb

Runs around 100 would have been enough: Vala after defeat against Uganda

Papua New Guinea captain AssadVala thinks that they failed to adopt quickly which cost them the match againstUganda in the group-stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (

thumb

Pretty special win for us: Uganda captain Brian Musaba after first-ever T20 WC win

Uganda captain Brian Masabaexpresses his joy after their first-ever win in the ICC T20 World Cup historyon Thursday (June 6). They beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets in thegroup-st

thumb

PNG and Uganda to look for first win in WC

Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda in the 9th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both the sides will see this as an excellent opportunity to grab their first ever win in a Worl

thumb

Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as special coach for T20 World Cup

Former West Indies all-rounder and a famous coach of Cricketing fraternity Phil Simmons has joined rising team Papua New Guinea as a special coach ahead of the T20 World Cup, comme

thumb

Papua New Guinea announced the experience squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

In preparation for their second journey to the T20 World Cup, Papua New Guinea has put together an experienced squad that combines new talent with experience. Under the leadership

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Papua New Guinea qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

As a result of their victory overthe Philippines at Port Moresby by 100 runs, Papua New Guinea have ensuredthemselves a spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by finishing in the

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

PNG wants to create history against Tigers

Papua New Guinea playing their first ever World Cup are eager to defeat Bangladesh and create their history. They have already announced this intention, as their cricketer Charles

