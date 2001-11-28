Rahmanullah Gurbaz Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|28th Nov, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|43
|146
|55
|12
|Innings
|26
|43
|145
|51
|19
|Not Out
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|958
|1043
|3506
|1762
|941
|High Score
|151
|87
|121
|151
|153
|Average
|38.32
|24.25
|24.69
|38.30
|49.52
|Strike Rate
|85.23
|134.58
|148.24
|91.81
|72.38
|100S
|5
|0
|1
|7
|1
|50S
|2
|5
|22
|5
|7
|6S
|36
|61
|226
|69
|32
|4S
|83
|82
|290
|159
|109
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|43
|146
|55
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0.30000000000000004
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rahmanullah Gurbaz"
Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory
Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century decimates Ireland as Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series
Afghanistan have beaten Ireland by 35 runs on Friday (8th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century made the difference between the two team
Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So
Afghanistan name strong squad for one off test match against Ireland
Afghanistan have named a strong squad for their one off test match against Ireland starting from 28th February. Limited over superstar Rahmanullah Gurbaz is named in the squad, whi
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls
It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Six-seven years we were waiting for this kind of game: Gurbaz after Pakistan triumph
Afghanistan grabbed a greatvictory by defeating Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing World Cup. The Afghanswon the match by showing their power with bat and ball. After the ma