  Rahmanullah Gurbaz Career, Records, Biography & More

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Career, Records, Biography & More

Rahmanullah Gurbaz
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born28th Nov, 2001
Age22 years, 8 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches26431465512
Innings26431455119
Not Out10350
Runs958104335061762941
High Score15187121151153
Average38.3224.2524.6938.3049.52
Strike Rate85.23134.58148.2491.8172.38
100S50171
50S252257
6S36612266932
4S8382290159109
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 26431465512
Innings 00100
overs 000.3000000000000000400
Runs 00900
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 18.00
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Rahmanullah Gurbaz"
thumb

Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory

Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G

thumb

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century decimates Ireland as Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series

Afghanistan have beaten Ireland by 35 runs on Friday (8th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century made the difference between the two team

thumb

Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So

thumb

Afghanistan name strong squad for one off test match against Ireland

Afghanistan have named a strong squad for their one off test match against Ireland starting from 28th February. Limited over superstar Rahmanullah Gurbaz is named in the squad, whi

thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final

New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi

thumb

New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches

New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe

thumb

‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls

It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o

thumb

New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors

A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last

thumb

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Six-seven years we were waiting for this kind of game: Gurbaz after Pakistan triumph

Afghanistan grabbed a greatvictory by defeating Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing World Cup. The Afghanswon the match by showing their power with bat and ball. After the ma

Latest News

app-banner

