Mahidul Islam Ankon Career, Biography & More

Mahidul Islam Ankon
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born4th May, 1999
Age25 years, 3 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches396432
Innings335853
Not Out862
Runs40619681329
High Score4412592
Average16.2437.8426.05
Strike Rate119.0672.8847.07
100S020
50S0156
6S236833
4S17133125
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 396432
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Mahidul Islam Ankon"
thumb

Mahidul Ankon's fifty gives Mohammedan a 5 run thrilling win over Sheikh Jamal

Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Sheikh Jamal by 5 runs in a nail bitter match on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Mahidul Islam Ankon's fifty drove them to 200. I

thumb

Saifuddin's glorious 92* thumps Rupganj by 6 wickets

Mohammedan Sporting Club crashed Legends of Rupganj by 6 wickets on Monday (25th March). Shamim Patwary's fifty drove Rupganj to 178 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Ankon's d

thumb

Rony Talukder, Musfik Hasan star in Mohammedan's convincing 43 run victory over City Club

Mohammedan Sporting Club thumped City Club by 43 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Anokon's fifties and brilliant bowling from Musfik Hasan and Ariful handed them the victory.M

thumb

Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL

North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top

There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter

thumb

Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test

Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher

thumb

Bangladesh to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2017

Hong Kong World Sixes tournament 2017, a tournament based of five overs consisting of six players for each team, is all set to start from 28 October at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong

