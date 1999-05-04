Mahidul Islam Ankon Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|4th May, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 3 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|64
|32
|Innings
|33
|58
|53
|Not Out
|8
|6
|2
|Runs
|406
|1968
|1329
|High Score
|44
|125
|92
|Average
|16.24
|37.84
|26.05
|Strike Rate
|119.06
|72.88
|47.07
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|0
|15
|6
|6S
|23
|68
|33
|4S
|17
|133
|125
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|64
|32
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mahidul Islam Ankon"
Mahidul Ankon's fifty gives Mohammedan a 5 run thrilling win over Sheikh Jamal
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Sheikh Jamal by 5 runs in a nail bitter match on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Mahidul Islam Ankon's fifty drove them to 200. I
Saifuddin's glorious 92* thumps Rupganj by 6 wickets
Mohammedan Sporting Club crashed Legends of Rupganj by 6 wickets on Monday (25th March). Shamim Patwary's fifty drove Rupganj to 178 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Ankon's d
Rony Talukder, Musfik Hasan star in Mohammedan's convincing 43 run victory over City Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club thumped City Club by 43 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Anokon's fifties and brilliant bowling from Musfik Hasan and Ariful handed them the victory.M
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top
There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter
Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test
Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher
Bangladesh to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2017
Hong Kong World Sixes tournament 2017, a tournament based of five overs consisting of six players for each team, is all set to start from 28 October at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong