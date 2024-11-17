
Mim Mosaddeak Career, Biography & More

Mim Mosaddeak
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Overview1st Class
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score7
Average4.33
Strike Rate35.13
100S0
50S0
6S0
4S1
Overview1st Class
Matches 3
Innings 0
overs 0
Runs 0
wickets 0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
News related "Mim Mosaddeak"
thumb

Amite Hasan’s century and Ahmed Sharif’s five-wicket haul shine in day two NCL performances

The second day of the fifth roundof the National Cricket League (NCL) 2024 witnessed stellar performances acrossdifferent matches. Amite Hasan from Sylhet Division dazzled with a c

thumb

BCB waiting to get security clearance for Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are still waiting for the security clearance to send their Women's team for Pakistan tour to play three T20Is and two ODIs against the hosts.Banglade

thumb

Bangladesh share Physically Challenged T20 trophy with India

The trophy of the Physically Challenged Tri-Nation Series 2017 has been shared between hosts Bangladesh and India, as the final of the tournament was called off due to a wet wicket

thumb

Ashraful to take part in DPL

Mohammad Ashraful, the youngest centurion of cricket history ever, signed a deal with Kalabagan Krira Charka during the opening day of the two-day players transfer process for the

