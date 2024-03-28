Deon Kotze
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Sep, 1973
|Age
|50 years, 10 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|64
|21
|Innings
|6
|61
|37
|Not Out
|1
|9
|4
|Runs
|82
|1111
|619
|High Score
|27
|81
|64
|Average
|16.39
|21.36
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|60.74
|57.83
|43.65
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|4
|4
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|3
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|64
|21
|Innings
|6
|0
|0
|overs
|47
|460.3
|421
|Runs
|256
|1858
|1163
|wickets
|2
|53
|50
|bestinning
|1/32
|3/4
|7/57
|bestmatch
|1/32
|3/4
|Average
|128.00
|35.05
|23.26
|econ
|5.44
|4.03
|2.76
|Strike Rate
|141.00
|52.10
|50.5
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Deon Kotze"
Cricket Namibia announces first-ever central contracts for Women’s team
For the first time, CricketNamibia has brought women cricketers under the central contract. The contractwith women cricketers was completed in February this year. The announcementc
Namibia confirms its place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia defeated Tanzania to confirm their ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and West Indies. England are the defending champions of the tournament after win
Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series
Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul
Namibia captain wins ICC Associate player of the year award
Namibia men's cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus bagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 as the ICC awards were announced Wednes
Namibia announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Namibia relies on experience in the 16-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.Namibia have announced their team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Aust
India & Pakistan domestic teams Lahore Qalandar and Bengal will face in T20 series in Namibia
Bengal have already announced their squad for the upcoming series in Namibia. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the squad, which also includes the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel
India sign off in style as Shastri-Kohli's era ends
India finish their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in a grand fashion, as they beat Namibia by 9wickets. This was Ravi Shastri's last match as India's coach. On the other hand, Kohli ha
New Zealand win their Third defeating Namibia
New Zealand inched closer to the semi-finals after defeating Namibia by in a Super 12 Group Two contest of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.Ne
Pakistan praised and appreciated Namibia
Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs in their Fourth match to secure the Semifinals as the First team in this year's World Cup. Despite losing the match by a large margin, Namibia asa
Pakistan storm into the semi finals after beating Namibia
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a berth in the semi-finals as the first team in the tournament. Pakistan are on an incredible run, winn
Bowler's ensure comprehensive win for Afghanistan
ICC World Twenty/20 witnessed a one side affair as dark horse Afghanistan defeated associate team Namibia by a massive 62 runs in their Super Twelve clash.Bowler's ensure comprehen
Namibia's dream run continues as Scotland loses two on the bounce
Namibia have come to show surprises in the ongoing World Cup! . Namibia got off to a good start by beating Scotland by 4 wickets in their first match in the Super 12. Earlier, they