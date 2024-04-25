Anil Kumble Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th Oct, 1970
|Age
|53 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|132
|271
|54
|380
|244
|Innings
|173
|136
|21
|203
|318
|Not Out
|32
|47
|17
|73
|61
|Runs
|2506
|938
|46
|1456
|5572
|High Score
|110
|26
|8
|30
|154
|Average
|17.77
|10.53
|11.50
|11.20
|21.68
|Strike Rate
|38.82
|61.06
|77.96
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6S
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|302
|57
|3
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|132
|271
|54
|380
|244
|Innings
|236
|265
|54
|0
|0
|overs
|6808.2
|2416
|207.3
|3374.3
|11155.1
|Runs
|18355
|10412
|1389
|14178
|29347
|wickets
|619
|337
|57
|514
|1136
|bestinning
|10/74
|6/12
|5/5
|6/12
|10/74
|bestmatch
|14/149
|6/12
|5/5
|6/12
|Average
|29.65
|30.89
|24.36
|27.58
|25.83
|econ
|2.69
|4.30
|6.69
|4.20
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|65.9
|43.0
|21.8
|39.3
|58.9
|4W
|31
|8
|2
|14
|0
|5W
|35
|2
|1
|3
|72
|10w
|8
|0
|0
|0
|19
