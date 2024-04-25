
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Anil Kumble Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Anil Kumble Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Anil Kumble
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born17th Oct, 1970
Age53 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches13227154380244
Innings17313621203318
Not Out3247177361
Runs25069384614565572
High Score11026830154
Average17.7710.5311.5011.2021.68
Strike Rate38.8261.0677.96
100S10007
50S500017
6S96000
4S30257300
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 13227154380244
Innings 2362655400
overs 6808.22416207.33374.311155.1
Runs 183551041213891417829347
wickets 619337575141136
bestinning 10/746/125/56/1210/74
bestmatch 14/1496/125/56/12
Average 29.6530.8924.3627.5825.83
econ 2.694.306.694.202.63
Strike Rate 65.943.021.839.358.9
4W 3182140
5W 3521372
10w 800019
News related "Anil Kumble"
thumb

Mr Vijay Mallya just stood up and said he's my Bengaluru boy: Kumble reminisces his RCB days

Former India spinner Anil Kumble reflectedon his 2008 auction purchase of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whichwas owned by former owner Vijay MallyBecause Kumble was "myBen

thumb

Kumble, Uthappa praise Mustafizur highly

Mustafizur Rahman made amemorable debut for Chennai Super Kings. He took 4 wickets at the cost of 29runs with his career-best bowling in IPL. The cutting master is floating in thep

thumb

Anil Kumble opens up on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has finally opened up on MS Dhoni's participation in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. India's bowling great echoed that if MS Dhon

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Virat Kohli surpasses Anil Kumble to create a massive record in ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli eclipsed AnilKumble's record for most catches by an Indian in the ODI World Cup in the matchagainst Australia in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday (October 8).Kohli snatc

thumb

Anil Kumble predicts four semifinalists for the ODI World Cup 2023

Anil Kumble predicts four semi-finalists for the ODI World Cup 2023. The ICC Cricket World Cup has begun with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Nar

thumb

Rachin Ravindra reminds me of a young Yuvraj Singh: Anil Kumble

Former India's leg-spinner Anil Kumble was impressed with the way New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra went about his business during the game against the England cricket team in the ICC

thumb

Losing against Kenya, but not against Pakistan, says Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble recently gave his opinion on the India-Pakistan games. Both teas are placed in the same group at the 2023 Asia Cup and will face off in Pallekele o

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian cricketer to take 700 international wickets

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwinwas on the verge of a new feat in international cricket before the first Testagainst West Indies. He was just four wickets short of 700 wickets

thumb

Kumble takes a swipe at Kohli and Shastri over Rayudu retirement

Ambati Rayudu hogged the limelight afterhe announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The experienced campaigner couldn't be any happier as he signed off his cricketing j

thumb

Arshdeep is next superstar bowler for India: Anil Kumble

Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble said Wednesday that he sees young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as the "next superstar bowler".Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble, Parthiv

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.