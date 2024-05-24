Ali Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United States
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Dec, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|15
|6
|58
|23
|Innings
|8
|2
|9
|12
|Not Out
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Runs
|20
|0
|23
|31
|High Score
|6
|0
|8
|6
|Average
|3.33
|0.00
|3.83
|3.87
|Strike Rate
|64.51
|0.00
|88.46
|52.54
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|15
|6
|58
|23
|Innings
|15
|6
|57
|23
|overs
|113.3
|21.2
|191
|182.3
|Runs
|542
|148
|1629
|886
|wickets
|33
|5
|61
|55
|bestinning
|7/32
|2/30
|4/6
|7/32
|bestmatch
|7/32
|2/30
|4/6
|7/32
|Average
|16.42
|29.60
|26.70
|16.10
|econ
|4.77
|6.93
|8.52
|4.85
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|25.6
|18.7
|19.9
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ali Khan"
This shows the world what we can do: Ali Khan after win against Bangladesh
USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan says that associate teams sho
For world, it's bigger Pakistan-India, but for us, it's USA-Canada: Ali Khan
USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan was asked about their matches
USA will be there to do an upset: Ali Khan on USA's chances in T20 World Cup
For the first time, an ICC eventwill be held in the world's greatest economy, the United States. The 2024 T20World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the United States. USA
The captain told me to be ready: Ali Khan after his match-winning spell
USA beat Bangladesh by 6 runs ina thriller in the second match of the three-match T20 series on Thursday (May23) in Prairie View. With the win, the hosts win the series with one ma
Mindset was to get the wicket: Ali Khan on his last-over bowling
The match-winner for USA in thesecond T20I against Bangladesh, Ali Khan talks about his last-over bowling afterthe win on Thursday (May 23).Bangladesh needed 15 runs in thelast 2 o
Ali Khan's death bowling masterclass ensures USA's series win over Bangladesh
USA defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs on Friday (24th May) to win the series by 2-0 with one game to spare. Crucial runs from captain Monank Patel and Aaron Jones helped USA post a mid
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
IPL 2020: Seifert to replace Ali Khan in KKR squad
For the first time, USA’s Ali Khan got a team in Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pakistani-born pacer became the first US cricketer to be participated in IPL. But he missed the op
KKR pacer Ali Khan ruled out of IPL 2020
The right-arm pacer of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ali Khan has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to injury. He was roped into the side as a replacement of Ha
All praise for Ali Khan who to debut in IPL for KKR
Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan's likely inclusion in the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL has impressed one India-born coach Jatin Patel, now in USA."From day one he was outstanding