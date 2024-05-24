
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ali Khan Career, Biography & More

Ali Khan
NationalityUnited States
RoleBowlers
Born13th Dec, 1990
Age33 years, 8 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches1565823
Innings82912
Not Out2134
Runs2002331
High Score6086
Average3.330.003.833.87
Strike Rate64.510.0088.4652.54
100S0000
50S0000
6S0010
4S1021
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 1565823
Innings 1565723
overs 113.321.2191182.3
Runs 5421481629886
wickets 3356155
bestinning 7/322/304/67/32
bestmatch 7/322/304/67/32
Average 16.4229.6026.7016.10
econ 4.776.938.524.85
Strike Rate 20.625.618.719.9
4W 0011
5W 2003
10w 0000
News related "Ali Khan"
thumb

This shows the world what we can do: Ali Khan after win against Bangladesh

USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan says that associate teams sho

thumb

For world, it's bigger Pakistan-India, but for us, it's USA-Canada: Ali Khan

USA won the second T20I againstBangladesh by 6 runs on Thursday and clinched the series as well with one matchin hand. After the match, pacer Ali Khan was asked about their matches

thumb

USA will be there to do an upset: Ali Khan on USA's chances in T20 World Cup

For the first time, an ICC eventwill be held in the world's greatest economy, the United States. The 2024 T20World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the United States. USA

thumb

The captain told me to be ready: Ali Khan after his match-winning spell

USA beat Bangladesh by 6 runs ina thriller in the second match of the three-match T20 series on Thursday (May23) in Prairie View. With the win, the hosts win the series with one ma

thumb

Mindset was to get the wicket: Ali Khan on his last-over bowling

The match-winner for USA in thesecond T20I against Bangladesh, Ali Khan talks about his last-over bowling afterthe win on Thursday (May 23).Bangladesh needed 15 runs in thelast 2 o

thumb

Ali Khan's death bowling masterclass ensures USA's series win over Bangladesh

USA defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs on Friday (24th May) to win the series by 2-0 with one game to spare. Crucial runs from captain Monank Patel and Aaron Jones helped USA post a mid

thumb

Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers

Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

IPL 2020: Seifert to replace Ali Khan in KKR squad

For the first time, USA’s Ali Khan got a team in Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pakistani-born pacer became the first US cricketer to be participated in IPL. But he missed the op

thumb

KKR pacer Ali Khan ruled out of IPL 2020

The right-arm pacer of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ali Khan has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to injury. He was roped into the side as a replacement of Ha

thumb

All praise for Ali Khan who to debut in IPL for KKR

Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan's likely inclusion in the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL has impressed one India-born coach Jatin Patel, now in USA."From day one he was outstanding

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.