  Abhishek Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More

Abhishek Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More

Abhishek Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 11 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches784720
Innings764630
Not Out1232
Runs17021452872
High Score107169100
Average26.5933.7631.14
Strike Rate136.1691.7869.26
100S131
50S1054
6S673821
4S168179110
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 784720
Innings 403323
overs 92195238
Runs 635911814
wickets 282317
bestinning 3/73/174/136
bestmatch 3/73/174/136
Average 22.6739.6047.88
econ 6.904.673.42
Strike Rate 19.750.884.0
4W 001
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Abhishek Sharma"
thumb

Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek: Yuvraj

Abhishek Sharma has stood out as one of the top performers in IPL 2024, attracting significant attention with his impressive strike rate and ability to hit sixes. Currently the sec

thumb

Herschelle Gibbs slams Travis Head '300 score' comment

Former South African Herschelle Gibbs took a dig at SRH opener Travis Head’s previous comments about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings.Head was out in the first over of the

thumb

What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin

In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob

thumb

Head reveals the reasons behind his success

Head has been in a tremendous form in this season of IPL. Pat Cummins team has been rewriting records in every match. Travis Head is contributing in every single game for team's do

thumb

"Just go and express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma speaks about the strategy of Sunrisers Hyderabad's power packed batting

Abhishek Sharma has been an absolute force in this season of IPL, partnering with Travis Head this duo have been breathing fire in the powerplay and kill the game inside the 6 over

thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest fifty of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of

thumb

The most dangerous opening pair in this edition: Chopra on Head-Abhishek pair

The most dangerous opening pairin the 2024 Indian Premier League, according to former India batter AakashChopra, is the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.C

thumb

Special thanks to my dad, Yuvraj and Brian Lara: Abhishek after match-winning innings

After being named the Player ofthe Match in the match against CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium inHyderabad, young cricketer Abhishek Sharma thanked his father and fell

thumb

Markram, Abhishek star with the bat as Hyderabad beat Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh

thumb

I had a chance to talk to Brian Lara last night, that helped me massively: Abhishek

A match full of runs was seen atthe Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SunrisersHyderabad had the last laugh in a record 523-run match. They defeated MumbaiIn

thumb

Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous

Latest News

