Abhishek Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 11 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|78
|47
|20
|Innings
|76
|46
|30
|Not Out
|12
|3
|2
|Runs
|1702
|1452
|872
|High Score
|107
|169
|100
|Average
|26.59
|33.76
|31.14
|Strike Rate
|136.16
|91.78
|69.26
|100S
|1
|3
|1
|50S
|10
|5
|4
|6S
|67
|38
|21
|4S
|168
|179
|110
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|78
|47
|20
|Innings
|40
|33
|23
|overs
|92
|195
|238
|Runs
|635
|911
|814
|wickets
|28
|23
|17
|bestinning
|3/7
|3/17
|4/136
|bestmatch
|3/7
|3/17
|4/136
|Average
|22.67
|39.60
|47.88
|econ
|6.90
|4.67
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|19.7
|50.8
|84.0
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Abhishek Sharma"
Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek: Yuvraj
Abhishek Sharma has stood out as one of the top performers in IPL 2024, attracting significant attention with his impressive strike rate and ability to hit sixes. Currently the sec
Herschelle Gibbs slams Travis Head '300 score' comment
Former South African Herschelle Gibbs took a dig at SRH opener Travis Head’s previous comments about wanting to score 300 runs in an innings.Head was out in the first over of the
What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin
In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob
Head reveals the reasons behind his success
Head has been in a tremendous form in this season of IPL. Pat Cummins team has been rewriting records in every match. Travis Head is contributing in every single game for team's do
"Just go and express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma speaks about the strategy of Sunrisers Hyderabad's power packed batting
Abhishek Sharma has been an absolute force in this season of IPL, partnering with Travis Head this duo have been breathing fire in the powerplay and kill the game inside the 6 over
Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest fifty of the season
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of
The most dangerous opening pair in this edition: Chopra on Head-Abhishek pair
The most dangerous opening pairin the 2024 Indian Premier League, according to former India batter AakashChopra, is the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.C
Special thanks to my dad, Yuvraj and Brian Lara: Abhishek after match-winning innings
After being named the Player ofthe Match in the match against CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium inHyderabad, young cricketer Abhishek Sharma thanked his father and fell
Markram, Abhishek star with the bat as Hyderabad beat Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh
I had a chance to talk to Brian Lara last night, that helped me massively: Abhishek
A match full of runs was seen atthe Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SunrisersHyderabad had the last laugh in a record 523-run match. They defeated MumbaiIn
Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart
Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous