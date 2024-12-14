
Md Al Amin Jr Career, Biography & More

MD Al-Amin Jr
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born5th Oct, 1993
Age31 years, 2 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches5311960
Innings4410787
Not Out7116
Runs59131632758
High Score51111199
Average15.9732.9434.04
Strike Rate115.4285.5761.22
100S043
50S11818
6S175726
4S56277338
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 5311960
Innings 218855
overs 33.1460.3344
Runs 27222091193
wickets 97125
bestinning 2/226/225/49
bestmatch 2/226/226/81
Average 30.2231.1147.72
econ 8.204.793.46
Strike Rate 22.138.982.5
4W 000
5W 031
10w 000
News related "MD Al-Amin Jr"
thumb

Aliss Al Islam stars as Dhaka Metro edge Khulna in NCL T20 thriller

In a thrilling encounter of thethird round of the NCL T20, Dhaka Metro secured a narrow 6-run victory over thestar-studded Khulna team. The match, held at Sylhet’s Outer Stadium, s

thumb

We believe we can comfortably defeat them: Soumya ahead of T20I series

After a disappointing 3-0 loss inthe ODI series following a 1-1 draw in the Test series, Bangladesh is gearingup to take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series. The Tigers

thumb

Chattogram thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets in NCL T20 showdown

After aone-day break, the NCLT20 tournament resumed with an emphatic display by Chattogram Division, whosecured their second win of the season by crushing Dhaka Division with a10-w

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB tournaments

In a shocking turn of events,Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from bowling inEngland and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-organized competitions. The decision

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action cleared after detailed examination

In recent weeks, speculationsurrounding the bowling action of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gainedattention following concerns raised during his stint in the English Count

thumb

Miraz points out youngsters' missed opportunities after ODI series whitewash

West Indies stumbled early intheir chase, losing Brandon King and Alick Athanaze within the first fourovers. However, Keacy Carty (95 off 88) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104* off 83)

thumb

Rizwan’s 4-wicket haul leads Rangpur to victory over Dhaka

Rangpur Division secured acommanding 21-run victory over Dhaka Division in the NCL T20 round using theDuckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Batting first, Rangpur posted 140 runs, an

thumb

Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the third and last ODI of the three-match ODI serieson Thursday (December 12) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West

thumb

Farhad Reza shines but Dhaka Metro triumph over Rajshahi in a nail-biter

Farhad Reza’s all-roundbrilliance couldn’t save Rajshahi from a narrow 5-run defeat against DhakaMetro in their second match of the NCL T20. While Rajshahi opened theircampaign wit

thumb

Historic Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League begins December 21

For the first time in history,the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to organize the Women’s BangladeshCricket League (BCL) featuring three-day first-class matches. Scheduled to

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.The tournament, scheduled to take place in Malaysia, will kick off on Decemb

thumb

Khulna secure first victory with a thrilling 1-run win over Barishal

Khulna Division earned theirmaiden win in the National Cricket League (NCL) T20 tournament, edging pastBarishal Division by just one run in a nail-biting encounter on December 12.C

Latest News

