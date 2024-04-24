
Marchant de Lange Career, Biography & More

Marchant de Lange
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born13th Oct, 1990
Age33 years, 9 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches24613898102
Innings2005969136
Not Out000241918
Runs9003987761933
High Score9002858113
Average4.5011.3715.5216.38
Strike Rate47.36133.11108.2280.17
100S000001
50S000025
6S000193892
4S2003156194
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 24613898102
Innings 44613495177
overs 74.434.523.2446.5798.42986.5
Runs 2771982283884442610548
wickets 9107154170345
bestinning 7/814/462/265/205/497/23
bestmatch 8/1264/462/265/205/4911/62
Average 30.7719.8032.5725.2226.0330.57
econ 3.705.689.778.695.543.53
Strike Rate 49.720.920.017.428.151.9
4W 0104816
5W 1001411
10w 000002
News related "Marchant de Lange"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

thumb

"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"

Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now

thumb

Virat Kohli wins heart by showing lovely gesture for retiring Dean Elgar

Cricket is called the gentleman'sgame. Over the years, Mashrafe, Kallis, Sachin have become its brandambassadors in the world sports arena. And this time, one of the ambassadors is

