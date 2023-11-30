Zaheer Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Oct, 1978
|Age
|45 years, 10 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|92
|200
|17
|138
|253
|169
|Innings
|127
|101
|4
|49
|129
|223
|Not Out
|24
|35
|2
|27
|43
|40
|Runs
|1231
|792
|13
|191
|1047
|2489
|High Score
|75
|34
|9
|26
|42
|75
|Average
|11.95
|12.00
|6.50
|8.68
|12.17
|13.60
|Strike Rate
|51.70
|73.46
|130.00
|86.42
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6S
|28
|24
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4S
|141
|69
|0
|17
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|92
|200
|17
|138
|253
|169
|Innings
|165
|197
|17
|137
|0
|0
|overs
|3130.5
|1682.5
|58.4
|507.2
|2124.1
|5713.1
|Runs
|10247
|8301
|448
|3802
|10404
|18799
|wickets
|311
|282
|17
|139
|357
|672
|bestinning
|7/87
|5/42
|4/19
|4/17
|5/42
|9/138
|bestmatch
|10/149
|5/42
|4/19
|4/17
|5/42
|Average
|32.94
|29.43
|26.35
|27.35
|29.14
|27.97
|econ
|3.27
|4.93
|7.63
|7.49
|4.89
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|60.4
|35.8
|20.7
|21.8
|35.7
|51.0
|4W
|15
|7
|1
|2
|10
|0
|5W
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|35
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
