  Zaheer Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Zaheer Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Zaheer Khan
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born7th Oct, 1978
Age45 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9220017138253169
Innings127101449129223
Not Out24352274340
Runs12317921319110472489
High Score75349264275
Average11.9512.006.508.6812.1713.60
Strike Rate51.7073.46130.0086.42
100S000000
50S300005
6S28241300
4S1416901700
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9220017138253169
Innings 1651971713700
overs 3130.51682.558.4507.22124.15713.1
Runs 10247830144838021040418799
wickets 31128217139357672
bestinning 7/875/424/194/175/429/138
bestmatch 10/1495/424/194/175/42
Average 32.9429.4326.3527.3529.1427.97
econ 3.274.937.637.494.893.29
Strike Rate 60.435.820.721.835.751.0
4W 15712100
5W 11100135
10w 100008
News related "Zaheer Khan"
thumb

Zaheer Khan Picks India's Skipper for T20 World Cup 2024

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes Rohit Sharma could lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the Carib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

All the records of India-Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match

Sri Lanka’s dismal performanceagainst India has continued even in the World Cup. The Lankans were bowled outfor 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup a couple of months ago. The sam

thumb

Zaheer Khan predicts his four semi-finalists for World Cup 2023

Cricket fans and experts from allaround the world are counting down the days until the ICC ODI World Cup 2023,and they can't wait to make their picks for who they think will make i

thumb

We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir

Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World

thumb

Zaheer Khan praises Mukesh Kumar highly

India’s legendary pacer ZaheerKhan has spoken highly of bowler Mukesh Kumar, saying that he has what it takesto remain a mainstay in India's Test squad for years to come.The second

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top order, says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan was impressed by the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday April 29 at the

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

I think he had a good debut – Zaheer Khan praises Umran Malik

Umran Malik, along with Arshdeep Singh, made his ODI debut in India when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at Eden Park in Auckland on 25 November 2022.

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

