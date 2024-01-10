
  George Bailey Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

George Bailey Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

George Bailey
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born7th Sep, 1982
Age41 years, 11 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches59030213275161
Innings88526188257285
Not Out1107452822
Runs18330444734127843810079
High Score531566389156200
Average26.1440.5824.8928.8636.8438.32
Strike Rate58.8483.51136.70131.4784.9454.43
100S03001124
50S1222235552
6S8572012400
4S152223734900
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 59030213275161
Innings 000100
overs 00028.517
Runs 000244061
wickets 000010
bestinning 1/19
bestmatch 1/19
Average 40.00
econ 12.004.523.58
Strike Rate 53.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "George Bailey"
thumb

Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner

David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh

thumb

Australia announce squad for Warner's last Test

Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the squad for the final Test of the series against Pakistan. However,the cricket board did not make any changes to the squad.Warner has already

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

CA confirms Prime Minister's XI match against Pakistan, tickets on sale

Cricket Australia (CA) is pleasedto announce that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI matchagainst Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.The match returns

Latest News

