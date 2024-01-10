George Bailey Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th Sep, 1982
|Age
|41 years, 11 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|90
|30
|213
|275
|161
|Innings
|8
|85
|26
|188
|257
|285
|Not Out
|1
|10
|7
|45
|28
|22
|Runs
|183
|3044
|473
|4127
|8438
|10079
|High Score
|53
|156
|63
|89
|156
|200
|Average
|26.14
|40.58
|24.89
|28.86
|36.84
|38.32
|Strike Rate
|58.84
|83.51
|136.70
|131.47
|84.94
|54.43
|100S
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|24
|50S
|1
|22
|2
|23
|55
|52
|6S
|8
|57
|20
|124
|0
|0
|4S
|15
|222
|37
|349
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|90
|30
|213
|275
|161
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8.5
|17
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|24
|40
|61
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|12.00
|4.52
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "George Bailey"
Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner
David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh
Australia announce squad for Warner's last Test
Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the squad for the final Test of the series against Pakistan. However,the cricket board did not make any changes to the squad.Warner has already
Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco
Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain
The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis
BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know
The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The
Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket
Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play
David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad
David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13
Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize
Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury
The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
CA confirms Prime Minister's XI match against Pakistan, tickets on sale
Cricket Australia (CA) is pleasedto announce that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI matchagainst Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.The match returns