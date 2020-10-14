John Reid
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|3rd Mar, 1956
|Age
|68 years, 5 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|25
|66
|101
|Innings
|31
|24
|65
|170
|Not Out
|3
|1
|11
|22
|Runs
|1296
|633
|2165
|5650
|High Score
|180
|88
|118
|180
|Average
|46.28
|27.52
|40.09
|38.17
|Strike Rate
|58.39
|100S
|6
|0
|1
|11
|50S
|2
|4
|13
|29
|6S
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|133
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|25
|66
|101
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|3
|0
|0
|80.3
|Runs
|7
|0
|0
|221
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|6
|bestinning
|2/5
|bestmatch
|Average
|36.83
|econ
|2.33
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|80.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
