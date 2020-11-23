
Mushtaq Mohammad

Mushtaq Mohammad
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Nov, 1943
Age80 years, 8 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches5710180502
Innings1009169843
Not Out7316104
Runs3643209447131091
High Score20155131303
Average39.1734.8329.2242.07
Strike Rate59.20
100S100172
50S19124159
6S4000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 5710180502
Innings 70200
overs 876.47348.27871
Runs 230923148222789
wickets 79049936
bestinning 5/284/307/18
bestmatch 9/1194/30
Average 29.2230.2424.34
econ 2.633.284.252.89
Strike Rate 66.542.650.4
4W 6010
5W 30039
10w 0002
News related "Mushtaq Mohammad"
thumb

Hasan Raza welcomes introduction of minimum age restriction for players

Records (in cricket) are meant to be broken but former Pakistani batsman Hasan Raza's record of being the youngest Test player will not break now.The International Cricket Council

thumb

India ahead of Pakistan because of higher salary, says Mushtaq Mohammad

India, or Pakistan - which team is ahead in cricket right now? Tests, ODIs and T20s; If you keep an eye on the ranking of the three editions, then India are far ahead of Pakistan.A

thumb

'Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in same league'

It is a common practice by the Pakistani fans to compare their own Babar Azam with India's Virat Kohli, probably the best player of current time across formats.Indeed both are top

