Shaun Marsh
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|9th Jul, 1983
|Age
|41 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|73
|15
|210
|177
|183
|Innings
|68
|72
|15
|207
|173
|324
|Not Out
|2
|4
|1
|25
|12
|32
|Runs
|2265
|2773
|255
|6869
|7158
|12032
|High Score
|182
|151
|47
|115
|186
|214
|Average
|34.31
|40.77
|18.21
|37.74
|44.45
|41.20
|Strike Rate
|43.85
|81.41
|102.82
|128.29
|81.19
|48.18
|100S
|6
|7
|0
|2
|19
|32
|50S
|10
|15
|0
|54
|38
|58
|6S
|8
|36
|10
|215
|0
|0
|4S
|264
|247
|15
|662
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|38
|73
|15
|210
|177
|183
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|36
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|13
|31
|155
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|bestinning
|1/14
|2/20
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|31.00
|77.50
|econ
|6.50
|5.16
|4.30
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|108.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shaun Marsh"
Shaun Marsh retires from professional cricket
Australia cricketer Shaun Marsh hasannounced his retirement from professional cricket with Melbourne Renegades'match against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Even at th
Shaun Marsh announces his retirement from First Class and ODI cricket
Marsh, who today announced his immediate retirement from first class and one-day cricket four months shy of his 40th birthday, will rightly be remembered as a West Australian legen
Shaun Marsh wants to return for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes
Veteran Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh is hoping to be a part of his side's Melbourne Renegades' upcoming game against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.The southpaw has missed his t
Milked it like a football player: Faf du Plessis accuses Steve Smith regarding Kagiso Rabada incident
When asked about Steve Smith'scontroversial on-field contact with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, whichdominated headlines in 2018, former South African captain Faf du Plessisacc
The Shaun Marsh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shaun Edward Marsh (born 9 July 1983) is an Australian cricketer who plays for the Western Australia cricket team in Australian cricket and has represented Australia in all three f
Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract
Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l
3 Orange Cap winners who once went unsold in IPL Auction
The most-awaited festival for the Indian fans the "Indian Premier League" is yet to make a start due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The fans were eager to know the start date of the
Finch reveals the most underrated player in T20Is
Australia's Aaron Finch reckons that left-handed batsman Shaun Marsh is the most 'underrated' T20 player in the cricketing globe. Shaun Marsh has represented Australia and other do
Dangerous MCG pitch forces a day to be called off in a Sheffield Shield match
The unusual behaviour of the pitch in Melbourne Cricket Ground forced to call off a day's play in a Sheffield Shield game in Australia.There are many instances witnessed in the gam
Peter Handscomb to make World Cup debut in semi-final against England
Australia wicket keeper batsman Peter Handscomb will make his World Cup debut when Australia will take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Stad
Marsh ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup, replacement named
Australia left-handed batsman Shaun Marsh can't take further part in the World Cup due to a fractured arm.Australia have already secured their semi-final spot and a win against Sou
Aussie skipper Finch expresses his dissatisfaction about their batting
Australia captain Aaron Finch expresses his disappointment about their batting despite winning the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, June 12 a