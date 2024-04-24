
  David Warner Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

David Warner
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born27th Oct, 1986
Age37 years, 9 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10914999356198140
Innings19914299355196252
Not Out861144811
Runs84876136289411695829510966
High Score335179100135197335
Average44.4345.1132.8837.6044.1245.50
Strike Rate70.3795.39141.30140.6197.4170.92
100S2520182633
50S362724993645
6S659510542116085
4S100565129511808741330
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10914999356198140
Innings 19102834
overs 57101.12499.1
Runs 2698015158455
wickets 400046
bestinning 2/451/112/45
bestmatch 2/451/112/45
Average 67.2539.5075.83
econ 4.718.0012.856.584.58
Strike Rate 85.536.099.1
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "David Warner"
thumb

Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup

Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why David Warner is Not Playing In DC v GT IPL 2024 Match

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for a crucial match against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, they face a setback with the absence of their form

thumb

David Warner uncertain for Delhi's next match

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach RickyPonting has stated that they are keeping their fingers crossed for DavidWarner's availability for the encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) after the

thumb

"Nice to have them in the pocket" - Mitchell Starc after picking up the wickets of his fellow Australian mates

Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

thumb

Mukesh, Khaleel show excellence with the ball as DC beat table toppers CSK by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.

thumb

David Warner touches Chris Gayle to score most number of fifties in T20 Cricket

Australia's pocket sized dynamo David Warner smashed a magnificent fifty to touch the Universe Boss Chris Gayle on scoring most number of half centuries in T20 Cricket. David Warne

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Warner to miss third T20I, Smith to open the innings for Australia

David Warner will miss the third T20I after injuring his muscle. CA narrated in a statement that he'll not be in the xi for the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland

thumb

Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 helps WI thump Australia by 37 runs to have a consolation win

West Indies have beaten Australia by 37 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 off only 29 deliveries and Sherfane Rutherford's 67 o

thumb

I'm just going to play my own way: Green on batting at No. 4 in Tests

After the retirement of DavidWarner, the responsibility of Australia's opening has fallen on the shouldersof Steve Smith. All-rounder Cameron Green is waiting to play at Smith's No

thumb

The story behind Warner's baggy green cap reveals

The mystery of Warner's missingbaggy green hat is finally solved. Originally, Warner's backpack came with therest of the backpack. The Sydney match was Warner'sfarewell Test. Where

thumb

Steve Smith reveals reason behind his desire to open in Tests

Australian opener David Warner announcedretirement from Test cricket. Steve Smith has been chosen as the new opener forthe upcoming West Indies series. Many people were surprised t

Latest News

app-banner

