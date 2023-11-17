Parthiv Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|9th Mar, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 5 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|38
|2
|204
|193
|194
|Innings
|38
|34
|2
|200
|182
|286
|Not Out
|8
|3
|0
|12
|8
|27
|Runs
|934
|736
|36
|4300
|5172
|11240
|High Score
|71
|95
|26
|82
|119
|206
|Average
|31.13
|23.74
|18.00
|22.87
|29.72
|43.39
|Strike Rate
|48.46
|76.50
|112.50
|123.84
|84.52
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|50S
|6
|4
|0
|23
|35
|62
|6S
|1
|7
|1
|79
|0
|0
|4S
|126
|79
|4
|554
|0
|0
