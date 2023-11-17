
Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel
NationalityIndia
Role
Born9th Mar, 1985
Age39 years, 5 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches25382204193194
Innings38342200182286
Not Out83012827
Runs934736364300517211240
High Score71952682119206
Average31.1323.7418.0022.8729.7243.39
Strike Rate48.4676.50112.50123.8484.52
100S0000327
50S640233562
6S1717900
4S12679455400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 25382204193194
Innings 000000
overs 0000015.1
Runs 0000064
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.21
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Parthiv Patel"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Parthiv Patel opens up on Hardik Pandya's captaincy after T20I series defeat against West Indies

Team India led by Hardik Pandya succumbed to a 3-2 series defeat against the West Indies cricket team in the five-match T20I series. West Indies won the first two games before Team

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

thumb

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Parthiv Patel in Asia Cup Technical Committee

Former Bangladesh all-rounder Naimur Rahman Durjoy and India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel have been included in the Technical Committee for theongoing Asia Cup.According to the high

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Virat Kohli could open in the Asia Cup 2022 says Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel suggested senior player Virat Kohli could open the batting order for India at the Asia Cup later this month.Former Indian wicketkeep

thumb

To be honest, I don't see Ravi Ashwin playing at the T20 World Cup says Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel suggested that the Men in Blue should pick Ravi Bishnoi over Ashwin in the second T20I against West Indies if they plan to play with two spinners.Former wicketkeeper

