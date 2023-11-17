
  Kapil Dev Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Kapil Dev Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Kapil Dev
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Jan, 1959
Age65 years, 7 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches131225310275
Innings184198270384
Not Out15394739
Runs52483783548111356
High Score163175175193
Average31.0523.7924.5732.91
Strike Rate95.07
100S81218
50S27142356
6S61000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 131225310275
Innings 22722100
overs 4623.218672491.18142.1
Runs 128676945916122626
wickets 434253335835
bestinning 9/835/435/439/83
bestmatch 11/1465/435/43
Average 29.6427.4527.3427.09
econ 2.783.713.672.77
Strike Rate 63.944.244.658.5
4W 17330
5W 231239
10w 2003
News related "Kapil Dev"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Kapil Dev defends Babar Azam's captaincy after World Cup elimination

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed his support for Babar Azam despite criticism of the Pakistan captain's leadership following his team's exit from the ICC C

thumb

Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list

The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma

thumb

Virat Kohli surpasses Anil Kumble to create a massive record in ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli eclipsed AnilKumble's record for most catches by an Indian in the ODI World Cup in the matchagainst Australia in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday (October 8).Kohli snatc

thumb

Kapil Dev reckons every player should be tested out before the World Cup

Team India have 2 important assignments lined up ahead this year, namely Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup will get underway from August 31 onwards and it come

thumb

Kapil Dev chips in with valuable advice for Mohammed Siraj

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has come up with valuable words of advice for Mohammed Siraj. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain reckons that the right-arm pacer gets carried away

thumb

Rohit Sharma needs to be more aggressive as a batsman: Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev made the headlines after he expressed his admiration for "Bazball" approach in Test cricket and also urged Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Co to pla

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja gives a sharp reply to Kapil Dev's remarks on Team India

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev made the headlines recently after he criticized Team India for their inability to showcase their hunger for winning ICC titles. He reckons that the

thumb

They think they know everything: Kapil Dev about current Indian cricketers

Former India captain and WorldCup winner Kapil Dev has criticized today's cricketers, saying they should putpride aside and seek advice from the sport's legends.In a recent intervi

thumb

Do we want MS Dhoni to play all his life?: Kapil Dev talks about the bitter truth

The rumors of MS Dhoni'sretirement have been a hot topic for many days recently. And India's WorldCup-winning former captain Kapil Dev is very frustrated about this. Kapilthanked D

thumb

Kapil Dev makes a comment ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Legendary World Cup Captain Kapil Dev believes that every member of the Team India squad must do their part if they want to get their hands on the 2023 ODI World Championship.With

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

