
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born26th Mar, 1985
Age39 years, 4 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches73915718082
Innings526136154130
Not Out190343711
Runs1389122249653425721
High Score1205884141327
Average42.0920.3324.4745.6548.07
Strike Rate101.60123.23128.32103.3670.54
100S2001016
50S61143122
6S2438211381
4S14112223532754
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 73915718082
Innings 42045717
overs 197.501024839.5
Runs 10200881321171
wickets 2704331
bestinning 3/232/233/231/23
bestmatch 3/232/233/231/23
Average 37.7722.0040.03171.00
econ 5.158.805.324.29
Strike Rate 43.915.045.0239.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Kedar Jadhav"
thumb

Not easy for the bowlers: Sourav Ganguly wants balance between bat and ball in IPL

In order to highlight thebowlers' difficulties in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on flat pitches,former captain of India Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI to devise a way to c

thumb

Ponting breaks the silence about 'Spring Bat' controversy

Indian people get emotional whenever they're asked about World Cup 2003. As a man single handedly pulverized the dreams of entire Indian nation, none other than the "Great Ricky Po

thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals

Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f

thumb

Rasikh Salam suspended for violating IPL Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlerRasikh Salam received criticism for violating the IPL Code ofConduct on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Match 40 of theIndian Premier L

thumb

Sorry Debashish bhai: Rishabh Pant sends a touching video message to cameraman

Rishabh Pant displayed anexceptional performance on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley stadium in anIPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans. Pant delivered an awe-inspiringperfo

thumb

'Champion' Kuldeep Yadav is a sure bet to play in the T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar applaudedKuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against Gujarat Titans. Theex-Indian cricketer expressed his belief that Kuldeep is currently performingat h

thumb

We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At

thumb

I don’t ever want to see you down: Sunil Gavaskar to Rishabh Pant

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar inspired Rishabh Pant when his franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC),lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad a

thumb

We're running into the freight train next game, which is SRH: Hopes

In an attempt to mount a comebackfollowing some early IPL disappointments, Delhi Capitals bowling coach JamesHopes says his squad is looking forward to starting its home stretch ag

thumb

Pant's mobility was something that will give him great encouragement: Pietersen

Former England cricketer KevinPietersen believes Rishabh Pant and the Indian team management should beencouraged by the return player's mobility in the IPL game against the Gujarat

thumb

Our batting was very average: Gill

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spoke after the match. His side suffered a heavy defeat against Delhi Captials. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets, as they gunned down 90 runs wi

thumb

David Warner uncertain for Delhi's next match

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach RickyPonting has stated that they are keeping their fingers crossed for DavidWarner's availability for the encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) after the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.